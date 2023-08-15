CoD leaks claim iconic MW2 2009 maps are coming back in Modern Warfare 3

To fans of the classic Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 (2009) who were dissatisfied with 2020’s remaster or the more recent 2022 release with the same name, today’s leaks will undoubtedly have you excited for the next CoD offering.

Modern Warfare 3 is expected to include every single MW2 2009 map available at launch, according to insider @el_bobberto on Twitter.

From the bitter chill of Sub Base to the quickscoping one-versus-one warzone that is the tiny Rust map, players will be able to jump into multiplayer and relive the glory days on remastered versions of the classic maps once the next CoD release lands on shelves on Nov. 10, the insider leaks are claiming.

As of now, every MWIII launch map is a remastered MW2 (2009) map. #MWIII — bob. (@el_bobberto) August 15, 2023

Elements of these maps have popped up from time to time across Warzone and DMZ; one of the rooftops in downtown Al Mazrah resembles Highrise, while the Al Malik Airport looks eerily similar to Terminal. However, these iconic battlegrounds never made it to the MW2 multiplayer rerelease as standalone maps.

Now, thanks in part to Sledgehammer, CoD veterans will be able to return to the maps they know and love as part of the base MW3 game—all with a fresh coat of paint.

The map list wasn’t the only thing revealed in the leaks, with the insiders suggesting MW3 will also feature map voting, Tactical Sprint regeneration, and a boost to player health in the regular multiplayer version of the game.

The buffs to sprinting and player health indicate massive changes to multiplayer time-to-kill (always a huge point of discussion amongst fans of the franchise) for MW3 when it arrives later this calendar year. Compounded with hints of slide canceling returning for the new game, it’s fair to say the hype train is only speeding up.

It’s important to note these leaks are not yet confirmed and given the two-month gap between now and the launch, plenty can (and likely will) change in the lead-up to Nov. 10. We will know more later this week with the game’s official reveal in Warzone on Aug. 17.

In the meantime, catch me on MW2 2009 dodging hacked servers and farming up an AC-130 on Wasteland.

