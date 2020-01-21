Infinity Ward may consider implementing a rematch feature for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare’s Gunfight

Infinity Ward, the developer of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, might introduce a rematch feature in Gunfight to give players a second chance at victory.

A Reddit user called for a rematch feature to be added to Gunfight earlier today. In theory, players could be beaten in an extremely close game and may want to settle to score. An Infinity Ward staff member said that they thought the idea was “awesome” and will “get vocal,” suggesting that it could be added in the future.

IW Can You Please Consider This Option For Gunfight? Gunfight gets personal.

In this case, players would be able to rematch their opponents to find out which team truly is the best. But if players didn’t want to rematch, they could simply select “continue” and return to the main menu.

The rematch feature tends to be common in fighting games since there are only two players going up against one another and it allows players to redeem themselves. But this hasn’t been added to Call of Duty before, so it may take some time to be implemented, if at all.

This feature could be particularly useful when playing with friends. Normally, it takes time to finish the game, return the lobby, and start the game again. But this rematch feature could drastically reduce the time it takes to start a new game.

In the meantime, Infinity Ward will add the Crossbow and extra loadout slots tomorrow alongside a bug fix for player collision. Considering Infinity Ward likely has the next updates already planned, players can stay up to date with future changes on the official Trello board.