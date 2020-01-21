Call of Duty: Modern Warfare update tomorrow to fix collision, add extra loadout slots and Crossbow

A new deadly weapon will be added to Call of Duty: Modern Warfare along with a few more small features in tomorrow’s update.

Infinity Ward’s senior communications manager, Ashton Williams, said that this update will be released on Wednesday, Jan. 22 and will include the Crossbow. This weapon, originally introduced in Black Ops, will be available to those who complete a marksman rifle-related challenge, rather than through leveling up like the traditional weapon unlock system.

This weapon will be a one-shot kill, but like other guns in the game such as sniper rifles, it may be difficult to aim.

This isn’t the only introduction to the game, however. After the community called for extra loadout slots, Infinity Ward has answered the call. All Modern Warfare players will obtain five new loadout slots, rather than earning them through a prestige system.

Most notably, however, is the player collision bug fix. In Modern Warfare, it was possible to push teammates around because the player models would directly impact one another. This could result in a teammate pushing a player into a Claymore, for example. But it looks like fans won’t have to worry about this bug since it’ll be fixed tomorrow.

This looks to be another positive update for Modern Warfare. But some fans are still calling for the removal of skill-based matchmaking and anticipating the potential introduction of ranked play.

In the meantime, fans can enjoy the rest of season one, which is set to conclude on Feb. 11.