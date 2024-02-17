How to fix the ‘Logging into online services’ error in MW3

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 is all about its online services. Playing Multiplayer, Zombies, or Warzone requires you to connect to Activision’s servers. While this is an automatic process, you might find yourself unable to connect to MW3’s servers due to the “Logging into online service” error.

When I first encountered this error in CoD, there was a huge strain on my bandwidth. Multiple users were on my connection at the same time and opening MW3 caused me to get the Logging into online services error. Here’s an explanation of why the error appeared and a few fixes you can make.

Why does the “Logging into online services” error appear in MW3?

The “Logging into online services” error in MW3 is due to network problems affecting the player or Activisiton’s server. During huge content releases, MW3’s servers can fail to keep up with the player load and cause such errors to pop up.

Similarly, if your home network performs worse than normal due to regional outages, it may also prompt errors like “Logging into online services.”

Fixing the “Logging into online services” error in MW3

Before applying any of the following fixes, you should check MW3’s server status to see whether they’re down. If the servers aren’t operational, you’ll need to wait for them to come back online since that will be the reason behind the “Logging into online services” error in MW3.

If the servers are up, but you’re still receiving the “Logging into online services” error, you can try the following fixes.

Restart your router and gaming device

Turn off your router and PC or console. Wait for five minutes before turning them back on again. After performing this double reset, try launching MW3 before doing anything else.

Check for pending updates

When errors like this start popping up, there can be pending updates waiting to be downloaded in the background. Such updates might contain hotfixes, so installing them may allow you back into the game.

Repair MW3’s files

Scanning and repairing MW3’s files is the third best fix for the “Logging into online services” error. Only PC players can use this fix, and it’s a more time-efficient solution than reinstalling. For console players and PC users who continue experiencing issues, a full reinstall is your best bet.

If you continue to receive this error after applying multiple fixes whilst the servers are up, you should call your ISP to ask whether anything abnormal is showing up in your statistics. A technician might have the resources to get your home network in shape and get rid of connectivity-related errors in the process.