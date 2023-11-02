It’s important for all Call of Duty gamers to know how to check the server status of Modern Warfare 3, Warzone, and all other CoD titles.

Sometimes, the servers don’t cooperate and you get stuck in a loop of trying to connect and just getting frustrated. But if there’s widespread server issues, it’s good to know that the fix is out of your hands and up to Activision to handle.

Here’s how to check MW3 server status and get in the know about when the game can be played again.

How to check MW3 server status

Image via Activision.

There are multiple ways to check MW3’s server status, including the official Activision website, CoD social media pages, and more.

Visit CoD’s official server status page

Activision’s Online Services page will be updated if there’s a serious issue with CoD servers. Usually, the services read as “All Platforms Online” and only update to show otherwise if there’s a severe problem hampering Activision’s online services.

This is the first place to check and see if there’s a widespread issue. But there’s more places to look.

Check CoD social media channels

CoD has several social media pages where updates are posted when things are going wrong. These are the first few pages to check out for MW3:

The official CoD Twitter account posts or retweets important news.

This is “the official source of CoD updates regarding live-game issues, fixes, patch notes, and more,” so it’s one you’ll want to follow.

Sledgehammer Games is the main developer behind MW3. Follow them and check their feed to see if they’ve reported any major issues or outages.

Activision has its own support page. Check this one if the other pages have gone silent.

Reset your connection

If there are no indications of servers being down on the above pages, then make sure to check your own internet connection. Reset your modem and your connection on your PC or console and try again to see if you can connect.

If not, try doing a search on social media pages for something like “MW3 servers” to see if people are talking about the same issue you’re having.

Try again later

This may be the most likely scenario. If there are problems happening with the servers, then it will likely take some time to fix. Head outside, grab some food, take a nap, or aggressively slam the X button to try and connect. The choice is yours.