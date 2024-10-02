How to unlock the Seance Starter in MW3 and Warzone

With Modern Warfare 3’s live-service content season winding down, it’s time to look back on the year of weekly updates that was.

Call of Duty has never had such great post-launch support as it has in MW3. Each week with new challenges, Aftermarket Parts, and more, along with seasonal camos and free events galore, MW3 will be tough to top when it comes to live service.

The penultimate reward for weekly challenges in MW3 is called Seance Starter, as part of season six, week three. This unlockable reward will only be around for a couple of weeks, so make sure to grab it while you can before season six and MW3 content come to an end.

Here’s everything to know about the Seance Starter in MW3 and Warzone.

What is Seance Starter in MW3 and Warzone?

Start a party. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Seance Starter is a new blueprint for the BAL-27 in MW3 and Warzone. It’s an unlockable reward in season six, week three in MW3. It features its own unique design, along with letters and words that light up like a Ouija board. It also comes fully equipped with five attachments.

Seance Starter BAL-27 blueprint

Barrel: Lonefire Comp Barrel

Lonefire Comp Barrel Optic: XRK On-Point Optic

XRK On-Point Optic Stock: Clarent Light Stock

Clarent Light Stock Underbarrel: Bruen Bastion Angled Grip

Bruen Bastion Angled Grip Magazine: 60 Round Mag

How to get Seance Starter in MW3 and Warzone

Only one more week left after this. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To unlock the Seance Starter blueprint for the BAL-27 assault rifle, players need to complete any five challenges during season six, week four of MW3. Any five challenges can be completed in any combination from MW3 multiplayer, Warzone, or MW3 Zombies.

Here are all of the challenges in season six, week four of MW3.

MW3 season six, week four challenges

MW3 multiplayer

Get 30 operator assists.

Get 25 operator Tac Stance kills.

Get 20 operator kills after reloading.

Get 10 operator sliding or midair kills.

Get 10 kills against operators who are blinded or stunned.

Get 10 operator Kingslayer or Revenge kills.

Get five operator Clean Kills or Executions.

Warzone

In Warzone Urzikstan, get 15 operator kills in the North-West region (Resort, Power, Seaport, Cargo)

In Warzone Urzikstan, get 15 operator kills in the Eastern region (Military Base or Farms)

In Warzone Urzikstan, get 15 operator kills in the Southern region (City, Suburbs, Manor)

In Warzone Urzikstan, get 15 operator kills in the Central region (Old Town, Low Town)

In Warzone, place in the top 10 seven times.

In Warzone, complete 15 contracts.

In Warzone, open 76 loot caches.

MW3 Zombies

Get 250 critical kills.

Get 500 hipfire kills.

Get 20 kills with a LMG without reloading 10 times.

Get 300 critical kills with a LMG.

Get 250 kills with a Pack-a-Punched battle rifle.

Clear five Infested Strongholds.

Get three Mangler kills with a SMG.

The Seance Starter is once again an easy unlock in MW3 multiplayer if you queue up for a Shipment playlist in Hardcore mode. Here you can easily get operator assists, operator Tac Stance kills, operator kills after reloading, operator midair kills, operator Kingslayer or Revenge kills, and operator Clean Kills without really focusing on the tasks. Just play the game as you normally would.

