Call of Duty League rostermania – All confirmed 2025 CDL roster changes and rumors

The 2024 competitive Call of Duty season is officially over, which means it’s finally time to enter the most chaotic and drama-filled part of the CoD calendar: rostermania.

The Call of Duty League season ended in July with OpTic Texas hoisting the trophy at CoD Champs 2024, but the final professional MW3 event was the Esports World Cup in Saudi Arabia from Aug. 15 to 18. Immediately after that event wrapped up, CDL pros and orgs alike started announcing free agent statuses and roster moves ahead of the Black Ops 6 season in 2025.

Here are all the roster moves that CDL teams have announced so far in the 2024-2025 offseason. This article will be updated over the next few months before the eventual start of the 2025 CDL season.

CDL rostermania – All pro CoD roster changes after 2024 season

It begins. Photo via Call of Duty League

Carolina Royal Ravens

Aug. 23: FeLo announces that he’s a restricted free agent.

FeLo announces that he’s a restricted free agent. Aug. 21: Noted CoD leaker Hope reports the Carolina Royal Ravens could be replaced by another organization, potentially Fnatic or Gen.G.

Noted CoD leaker Hope reports the Carolina Royal Ravens could be replaced by another organization, potentially Fnatic or Gen.G. Aug. 19: TJHaLy announces that he’s an unrestricted free agent.

TJHaLy announces that he’s an unrestricted free agent. Aug. 19: Beans has been released by the organization after joining on July 22.

Beans has been released by the organization after joining on July 22. July 6: Clayster has been released by the organization.

Minnesota RØKKR

Sept. 8: Diamondcon announces that he’s an unrestricted free agent.

Diamondcon announces that he’s an unrestricted free agent. Aug. 20: Estreal announces that he’s an unrestricted free agent.

Estreal announces that he’s an unrestricted free agent. Aug. 19: Accuracy has been released by the organization.

Toronto Ultra

Aug. 19: Insight announces that he’s a restricted free agent.

Los Angeles Guerrillas

Sept. 19: Former French CoD pro Gotaga’s organization Gentle Mates is looking to acquire the Los Angeles Guerrillas’ CDL franchise spot, according to a report by Dexerto’s Jacob Hale. Gentle Mates is also reportedly targeting HyDra and Scrap as potential signings for its roster.

Former French CoD pro Gotaga’s organization Gentle Mates is looking to acquire the Los Angeles Guerrillas’ CDL franchise spot, according to a report by Dexerto’s Jacob Hale. Gentle Mates is also reportedly targeting HyDra and Scrap as potential signings for its roster. Aug. 21: Noted CoD leaker Hope reports the Los Angeles Guerrillas could be replaced by another organization, potentially Fnatic or Gen.G.

Noted CoD leaker Hope reports the Los Angeles Guerrillas could be replaced by another organization, potentially Fnatic or Gen.G. Aug. 19: Assault announces that he’s an unrestricted free agent.

Assault announces that he’s an unrestricted free agent. Aug. 6: Flames announces that he’s an unrestricted free agent.

Los Angeles Thieves

Boston Breach

Aug. 7: Dexerto’s Jacob Hale reports Boston Breach parent company Oxygen Esports may cease operations. This has not been confirmed by the organization as of Aug. 19.

Vancouver Surge

Aug. 28: Huke announces that he’s a free agent. Surge confirms his release.

Huke announces that he’s a free agent. Surge confirms his release. Aug. 28: Breszy announces that he’s an unrestricted free agent. Surge confirms his release.

Breszy announces that he’s an unrestricted free agent. Surge confirms his release. Aug. 25: iLLeY announces that he’s a free agent.

iLLeY announces that he’s a free agent. Aug. 11: Seattle Surge rebrands to Vancouver Surge.

Cloud9 New York

Sept. 18: Coach DREAL confirms his contract with C9 has expired, making him a free agent.

Coach DREAL confirms his contract with C9 has expired, making him a free agent. Aug. 29: Sib announces that he’s a restricted free agent.

Sib announces that he’s a restricted free agent. Aug. 10: C9 CEO Jack Etienne says the New York Subliners will rebrand to Cloud9 New York. He also said on Reddit in July that C9 is “taking the option to extend all contracts on our CoD team.”

Vegas Falcons

Aug. 28: Attach announces that he’s an unrestricted free agent.

Attach announces that he’s an unrestricted free agent. Aug. 21: Team Falcons officially replaces the Legion in the CDL, forming the Vegas Falcons. The team is set to feature a roster of all Saudi Arabian players, including Roxas, Exnid, KingAbody, and KHHX.

Team Falcons officially replaces the Legion in the CDL, forming the Vegas Falcons. The team is set to feature a roster of all Saudi Arabian players, including Roxas, Exnid, KingAbody, and KHHX. Aug. 19: Team Falcons is reportedly expected to replace Vegas Legion in the CDL, according to Breaking Point.

Team Falcons is reportedly expected to replace Vegas Legion in the CDL, according to Breaking Point. Aug. 19: Nero announces that he’s an unrestricted free agent.

Nero announces that he’s an unrestricted free agent. Aug. 19: Gio announces that he’s an unrestricted free agent.

Gio announces that he’s an unrestricted free agent. Aug. 19: Fame announces that he’s an unrestricted free agent after joining Vegas on July 24.

Fame announces that he’s an unrestricted free agent after joining Vegas on July 24. July 22: oJohnny steps down from the roster due to a “health problem.” Vegas also seemingly released him from his contract.

Miami Heretics

Aug. 23: Miami announces it has signed RenKoR for the 2025 season.

Miami announces it has signed RenKoR for the 2025 season. July 31: EriKBooM announces that he’s an unrestricted free agent.

Atlanta FaZe

Sept. 18: Search and Destroy coach 2Pac announces that he’s a free agent after being released due to “budget cuts.”

OpTic Texas

No offseason roster changes have been confirmed or reported as of Sept. 18.

