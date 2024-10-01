Call of Duty League rostermania – All confirmed 2025 CDL roster changes and rumors

The 2024 competitive Call of Duty season is officially over, which means it’s finally time to enter the most chaotic and drama-filled part of the CoD calendar: rostermania.
The Call of Duty League season ended in July with OpTic Texas hoisting the trophy at CoD Champs 2024, but the final professional MW3 event was the Esports World Cup in Saudi Arabia from Aug. 15 to 18. Immediately after that event wrapped up, CDL pros and orgs alike started announcing free agent statuses and roster moves ahead of the Black Ops 6 season in 2025.
Here are all the roster moves that CDL teams have announced so far in the 2024-2025 offseason. This article will be updated over the next few months before the eventual start of the 2025 CDL season.
CDL rostermania – All pro CoD roster changes after 2024 season
Carolina Royal Ravens
- Aug. 23: FeLo announces that he’s a restricted free agent.
- Aug. 21: Noted CoD leaker Hope reports the Carolina Royal Ravens could be replaced by another organization, potentially Fnatic or Gen.G.
- Aug. 19: TJHaLy announces that he’s an unrestricted free agent.
- Aug. 19: Beans has been released by the organization after joining on July 22.
- July 6: Clayster has been released by the organization.
Minnesota RØKKR
- Sept. 8: Diamondcon announces that he’s an unrestricted free agent.
- Aug. 20: Estreal announces that he’s an unrestricted free agent.
- Aug. 19: Accuracy has been released by the organization.
Toronto Ultra
- Aug. 19: Insight announces that he’s a restricted free agent.
Los Angeles Guerrillas
- Sept. 19: Former French CoD pro Gotaga’s organization Gentle Mates is looking to acquire the Los Angeles Guerrillas’ CDL franchise spot, according to a report by Dexerto’s Jacob Hale. Gentle Mates is also reportedly targeting HyDra and Scrap as potential signings for its roster.
- Aug. 21: Noted CoD leaker Hope reports the Los Angeles Guerrillas could be replaced by another organization, potentially Fnatic or Gen.G.
- Aug. 19: Assault announces that he’s an unrestricted free agent.
- Aug. 6: Flames announces that he’s an unrestricted free agent.
Los Angeles Thieves
- Sept. 18: L.A. Thieves is looking to sign HyDra, Scrap, and Envoy to compete alongside Ghosty for the 2025 season, according to reports by Breaking Point and Dexerto’s Jacob Hale.
- Aug. 6: Afro has been released by the organization.
- Aug. 2: Head coach JKap and L.A. Thieves mutually part ways.
- Sept. 26: HyDra, Scrap, and Envoy officially join the roster with Ghosty.
- Oct. 1: Sender signs on as head coach.
Boston Breach
- Aug. 7: Dexerto’s Jacob Hale reports Boston Breach parent company Oxygen Esports may cease operations. This has not been confirmed by the organization as of Aug. 19.
Vancouver Surge
- Aug. 28: Huke announces that he’s a free agent. Surge confirms his release.
- Aug. 28: Breszy announces that he’s an unrestricted free agent. Surge confirms his release.
- Aug. 25: iLLeY announces that he’s a free agent.
- Aug. 11: Seattle Surge rebrands to Vancouver Surge.
Cloud9 New York
- Sept. 18: Coach DREAL confirms his contract with C9 has expired, making him a free agent.
- Aug. 29: Sib announces that he’s a restricted free agent.
- Aug. 10: C9 CEO Jack Etienne says the New York Subliners will rebrand to Cloud9 New York. He also said on Reddit in July that C9 is “taking the option to extend all contracts on our CoD team.”
Vegas Falcons
- Aug. 28: Attach announces that he’s an unrestricted free agent.
- Aug. 21: Team Falcons officially replaces the Legion in the CDL, forming the Vegas Falcons. The team is set to feature a roster of all Saudi Arabian players, including Roxas, Exnid, KingAbody, and KHHX.
- Aug. 19: Team Falcons is reportedly expected to replace Vegas Legion in the CDL, according to Breaking Point.
- Aug. 19: Nero announces that he’s an unrestricted free agent.
- Aug. 19: Gio announces that he’s an unrestricted free agent.
- Aug. 19: Fame announces that he’s an unrestricted free agent after joining Vegas on July 24.
- July 22: oJohnny steps down from the roster due to a “health problem.” Vegas also seemingly released him from his contract.
Miami Heretics
- Aug. 23: Miami announces it has signed RenKoR for the 2025 season.
- July 31: EriKBooM announces that he’s an unrestricted free agent.
Atlanta FaZe
- Sept. 18: Search and Destroy coach 2Pac announces that he’s a free agent after being released due to “budget cuts.”
OpTic Texas
- No offseason roster changes have been confirmed or reported as of Sept. 18.
Published: Oct 1, 2024 02:22 pm