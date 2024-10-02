All challenges and rewards in MW3 Trick ‘r Treat: Candy Hunt event

It’s an age old question that has plagued mankind for centuries. Children and adults alike still ask it to this day: Trick or treat?

Happy Halloween, Call of Duty. The spooky festivities have already begun as part of the Trick ‘r Treat: Candy Hunt event in Modern Warfare 3 in a celebration of the 2007 cult classic film of the same name.

Read on below for all you need to know about the Candy Hunt event in MW3.

MW3 Trick ‘r Treat: Candy Hunt event challenges and rewards

Fill all the bars up for rewards. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Here are the challenges for the Trick ‘r Treat: Candy Hunt event.

In the Candy Hunt event, you will have to collect candy from slain enemies in MW3, Warzone, and MW3 Zombies to earn the available rewards, which are listed below.

If you wear the Sam or Sam Unmasked operator skins from the Trick ‘r Treat Tracer Pack Operator Bundle, you will earn more candy per match to expedite the process and earn all of the rewards in the event.

There are four different bars that must be filled up, along with the fifth and final bar for the King Sized Treat Mastery reward, which is an exclusive skin. Each bar must be filled before beginning to progress the next one, save for the King Sized Treat, which tracks at all times.

Rewards include XP tokens, cosmetics, and a random “trick or treat,” with treats clocking in a big candy bonus to put a dent into the large amount you need for the final reward.

Candy Bar one

300 Candy Double battle pass XP token

600 Candy Trick ‘r Treat surprise

900 Candy “Follow the Rules or Die” emblem

1,200 Candy Trick ‘r Treat surprise

1,500 Candy Trick ‘r Treat surprise



Candy Bar two

300 Candy Trick ‘r Treat surprise

600 Candy “Give Me Candy” weapon sticker

900 Candy Trick ‘r Treat surprise

1,200 Candy “Halloween Spoils” camo

1,500 Candy Trick ‘r Treat surprise



Candy Bar three

300 Candy “Jack-‘o-lantern” weapon charm

600 Candy Trick ‘r Treat surprise

900 Candy Double weapon XP token

1,200 Candy Trick ‘r Treat surprise

1,500 Candy Trick ‘r Treat surprise



Candy Bar four

300 Candy Trick ‘r Treat surprise

600 Candy Battle Pass tier skip

1,000 Candy Trick ‘r Treat surprise

1,250 Candy “Hollie-Ho Chocolate Bar” melee weapon blueprint

1,500 Candy Trick ‘r Treat surprise



“King Sized Treat” Mastery Reward

She can handle the wolf herself. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Blood Red Riding Hood skin for Banshee

The final reward, which tracks your candy gains as you play throughout the entirety of the event, is the Blood Red Riding Hood skin for the operator Banshee. This reward requires a whopping one million candy to unlock, and the candy must be secured before the event comes to an end on Oct. 17.

How to get Candy in MW3 Trick ‘r Treat: Candy Hunt event

Trick? Treat? You decide. Image via Activision

We think the best method for farming candy is Zombies, since it’s the simplest and most laid back, even if it can be the most boring. Candy drops in random amounts of three, six, or 12, but the important part is making sure you pick it up.

Candy drops from every zombie you kill in MWZ, and can be found from eliminated enemies and looted chests in Warzone, too. It seems like the event is going to be a grind no matter how you choose to get them.

Candy can also be found in MW3 multiplayer when it drops from enemies that you eliminate. The candy will stay on the battlefield for a short period of time, but you must pick it up before it expires, and it makes a kind of “bloop” noise when you pick it up.

Basically, just play a whole bunch of MW3 or Warzone from Oct. 2 to 16 and collect candy passively as you play.

