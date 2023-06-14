A new season in Call of Duty means new weapons for players to rank up and grind with, and season four’s main attraction is the Tempus Razorback assault rifle.

“A masterclass in exceptional manufacturing, this Tempus Armament assault rifle features a bullpup design and frame-vibration control, resulting in a smooth and controllable full-auto 5.56 weapon,” Activision said of the new weapon.

The new gun is available for players to use in Modern Warfare 2, Warzone 2, and DMZ, so whichever flavor of CoD you enjoy the most, the awesome AR is available to try out once you’ve gained access to it.

Here’s what you need to do to get season four’s new assault rifle in MW2.

How to unlock the Tempus Razorback in MW2 and Warzone

Here’s where to find the new gun. Screenshot by Dot Esports

During season four, the Tempus Razorback is unlocked by finishing Sector D9 of the battle pass. To do this, you only need to play MW2 and Warzone during season four and earn unlock tokens. The tokens are then used to unlock weapons in each sector.

To navigate to Sector D13, navigate your way through the top of the battle pass sectors, prioritizing, D3 and D7. Once D7 is completed, you will be able to access the rewards in D9. This is the fastest possible way to get to the new gun in the battle pass map.

When you make it to Sector D9, you have to unlock all other items within the sector to gain access to the new weapon and unlock it. Once you’ve done so, the weapon will be available to use across all CoD modes, including Warzone and DMZ.

Alternatively, to unlock the Tempus Razorback, you can extract the weapon successfully in DMZ. If you play a match of DMZ and come across the new gun in your travels, pick it up and extract with it to gain full access to the gun in all modes.

A new bullpup to have some fun with. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Once season four comes to an end, a weapon challenge to unlock the Tempus Razorback will become available to all players, so if you want it as soon as possible, make sure to grind out the battle pass.

This article will be updated with more information on the Tempus Razorback as it becomes available.

