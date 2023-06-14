How to get the Tempus Razorback in DMZ

Whether you mainly play Warzone, Modern Warfare 2, or DMZ, it’s time for season four. Like previous big releases, this update also made its debut with new changes and guns like Tempus Razorback.

Considering some weapons require players to complete various challenges in specific game modes, fans naturally wonder how difficult it’s to unlock the Tempus Razorback. Upon loading into season four, I found that Tempus Razorback was one of the easier weapons to get, and here’s how you can add it to your collection.

How to unlock the Tempus Razorback in DMZ

In any of DMZ, MW2, or Warzone, you can get the Tempus Razorback by leveling up your battle pass to Sector D13, translating to 15 Battle Pass tiers. Considering the three games share a battle pass, you can grind toward unlocking the new assault rifle in any mode you want.

Sector D13 is also a free tier, meaning players won’t need to spend CoD points to unlock the Tempus Razorback. While players can always increase their battle pass tiers by playing the game, they also opt-in to buy the BlackCell edition of the battle pass, which comes with 25 tiers.

The Tempus Razorback will be available as a battle pass reward until season four ends. MW2 seasons tend to last around two months, meaning season four could wrap up on Aug. 14. But the in-game timer seems to indicate an Aug. 2 end date, which if I had to guess is the true end date.

