All BlackCell skins in MW2 season 3

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is getting another major update in season three. With a long list of patch notes slated for both MW2 and Warzone 2 and a refreshing set of changes to DMZ, players who are eager to make the best of the season are bound to flock to buy the battle pass—though this time, there’s an extra option in the form of the BlackCell pack.

The BlackCell purchase is a new experiment coming with season three, and it brings a ton of goodies. At a whopping $30, however, this also comes with a hefty price tag, and you can’t spend your CoD Points on it either. But depending on how much you’re willing to play (and pay), this bundle might be a good choice for you: it offers a plethora of new BlackCell skins for the cosmetics in the battle pass, as well as the stylish new operator Atom, a weapon blueprint, 20 tier skips, 1,100 CoD Points, and more rewards.

Despite the offering of the BlackCell pack, however, players can continue to buy the regular battle pass, which comes at a far smaller price. If you buy the BlackCell bundle after you’ve acquired the regular battle pass, you’ll be refunded the 1,100 CoD Points you paid for the regular battle pass, according to an official blog post, and you’ll also receive another 1,100 as part of the BlackCell offerings.

The BlackCell skins are variants of the 12 cosmetics available in the season three battle pass. Players who have the regular season pass will unlock the base version of that skin, but the BlackCell line of cosmetics brings players a stylish black-and-gold palette and, in some cases, extra visual effects. This list includes the two skins for Alejandro and Valeria (available upon instant purchase), as well as a special variant of the max battle pass skin, Valeria’s El Sin Nombre.

Here are all the skins you can obtain if you purchase the BlackCell pack in MW2, which is available from the season pass and the in-game store.

All BlackCell skins in MW2 season three

Atom (BlackCell exclusive, reactive effects)

Screengrab via Activision Screengrab via Activision

Alejandro BlackCell (instant unlock)

Screengrab via Activision

Valeria BlackCell (instant unlock)

Screengrab via Activision

Gaz Takedown (C2)

Screengrab via Activision

Aksel El Verdugo (C3)

Screengrab via Activision

Soap Capture or Kill (C8)

Screengrab via Activision

Stiletto Mosquita Muerta (C9)

Screengrab via Activision

Farah Road Rage (C10)

Screengrab via Activision

Gus El Santo (C15)

Screengrab via Activision

Chuy Teniente (C19)

Screengrab via Activision

Ghost Nightwar (C20)

Screengrab via Activision

Valeria Sin Nombre (Bonus node after reaching 100 BP, reactive)