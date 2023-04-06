Everything included in the BlackCell Battle Pass Offering in MW2 season 3

One of the more surprising new additions in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 season three is the BlackCell Battle Pass Offering. This new offering essentially replaces the long-standing Battle Pass Bundle that had been featured in every Call of Duty title for the past three years. The Battle Pass Bundle allowed players to purchase 20-25 Tier Skips on the current Battle Pass for an extra $15 ($25 total). The bundle existed alongside the regular Premium Battle Pass, which will still cost $10 in season three.

Comparatively, the BlackCell Battle Pass Offering gives players access to that same content, plus much more. You can see everything that will be included in the MW2 BlackCell Battle Pass Offering below.

MW2 season three BlackCell Battle Pass Offering content

The BlackCell Battle Pass Offering will cost $30, but Activision states that it will hold over 7,000 COD Points ($70) of value. In addition to the 20 Tier Skips that were available in the previous Battle Pass Bundle, players will also be able to access the following content:

Access to the full Season 03 Battle Pass and 20 Tier Skips (25 on PlayStation)

1,100 COD Points instantly awarded

Up to 1,400 COD Points awarded throughout the Battle Pass (by reaching Tier 100)

A BlackCell Operator, attired in an imposing animated Camo skin

A Pro-Tuned Weapon Blueprint, Vehicle Skin, and Finishing Move

An exclusive BlackCell Sector within the Battle Pass AO also serves as an alternative starting location

Immediate unlocking of adjacent Battle Pass Sectors to the BlackCell Sector.

Additional, BlackCell-only Battle Pass content: Every season three Battle Pass Sector with an Operator Skin has a BlackCell variant (12 Skins in total) to unlock

🔥 12 unlockable BlackCell Variant Skins pic.twitter.com/j70GdBKpih — Call of Duty (@CallofDuty) April 6, 2023

It seems for players to make the most of the BlackCell Battle Pass Offering, they will need to be actively unlocking new Battle Tiers and reach Tier 100 by the end of season three. This will give players access to all of the exclusive BlackCell cosmetics as well as the full slate of COD Points available within the Battle Pass.

If players are willing to shell out an extra $20 for this version of the Battle Pass, it appears they will gain access to some of the neater-looking cosmetics in MW2. The Operator skin and weapon blueprint featured in the video above look to be animated and plated with solid gold. This means that any player not able or willing to spend an extra $20 will not be allowed to unlock the BlackCell cosmetics, as they are exclusive to that specific version of the Battle Pass.

We’ll have to wait and see how this plays out when season three of MW2 drops on April 12.