How to get the Valeria Garza operator skin in Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2

One of Call of Duty’s most memorable and fan-favorite villains is entering the fight in Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.

Valeria Garza, or “El Sin Nombre” as she’s more widely known, is joining MW2 and Warzone 2 as part of season three, and CoD fans couldn’t be happier. She immediately became a popular character once players romped through MW2’s campaign, and she’s been wanted as an operator ever since.

Image via Activision

“Valeria is a ruthless and cunning Operator who always remains calm under pressure,” Activision said. “Whether she’s interrogating enemies or firing the first shot in a shoot-out, Valeria earns her cartel members’ loyalty every day through her incredible resolve and ability to plan ahead like a true criminal mastermind, all while recruiting more to her ranks with generous donations from the cartel’s coffers.”

On her default skin, Valeria sports her signature scarf and tank top, showing off her cartel tattoos to intimidate any and all enemies who dare cross her in MW2 multiplayer, Warzone 2 battle royale, or even DMZ.

Here’s how to get Valeria for your own collection of operators in MW2.

How to get the Valeria operator skin in MW2 and Warzone 2

Image via Activision

Unlocking Valeria is a simple task in season three of MW2. She can be found in the battle pass in sector C0, the very first sector you gain access to once you purchase the battle pass.

In sector C0, you will also unlock Alejandro, Valeria’s former comrade and new rival. The Alejandro-vs-Valeria theme is alive and well in the battle pass itself, where sector C0 also includes the “El Dorado” weapon blueprint, 150 CoD Points, and a 10 percent battle pass XP boost.

Image via Activision

Once players finish all 20 sectors of the battle pass, they can gain access to a special skin for Valeria called “El Sin Nombre.” It’s one of several exclusive rewards in the Victory Sector for players who finish the season pass.

“El Sin Nombre—’the Nameless One’—is ready for business, and she’s more than willing to work outside the law,” Activision said. “Sporting black leather pants, a gold chain, and face tattoos, this operator skin is sure to frighten off all but the most courageous enemies.”

The BlackCell Battle Pass bundle, available for $29.99 and unable to be purchased with CoD Points, also includes a special gold variant of the skin, as depicted above.