The battle pass grind in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 is changing.

Along with a new “automatic pathing” for the pass, starting with MW2 season three, a new battle pass offering is being made available as an optional purchase for CoD players.

Introducing BlackCell – the premier Battle Pass upgrade 🤫



🏆 New Operator, Weapon Blueprint, 1,100 CP + more instant unlock

🔓 Battle Pass + 20 Tier Skips + multiple entry Sectors

🔥 12 unlockable BlackCell Variant Skins pic.twitter.com/j70GdBKpih — Call of Duty (@CallofDuty) April 6, 2023

If players want to stick with the basic pass, or even the bundle with extra tier skips, they can continue doing just that. But an additional third option will now offer a good amount of content for a bit of a higher price. And it’s called BlackCell.

Here are all the details you need to know about the BlackCell Battle Pass in MW2.

Is MW2’s BlackCell Battle Pass worth it?

Image via Activision

MW2 players looking to get a bit more out of their seasonal battle pass experience are in luck. A new, additional battle pass option is available starting in season three, and it’s called the BlackCell Battle Pass.

According to Activision, here’s everything you get in the BlackCell Battle Pass:

Access to the full Season Three Battle Pass and 20 Tier Skips (25 on PlayStation).

1,100 CoD Points instantly awarded.

Up to 1,400 CoD Points awarded throughout the Battle Pass.

A BlackCell Operator, attired in an imposing animated camo skin.

A Pro-Tuned weapon blueprint, vehicle skin, and finishing move.

An exclusive BlackCell Sector within the Battle Pass AO serves as an alternative starting location.

Immediate unlocking of adjacent Battle Pass sectors to the BlackCell Sector.

Additional, BlackCell-only Battle Pass content: Every Season Three Battle Pass Sector with an Operator Skin has a BlackCell variant (12 Skins in total) to unlock.

Considering that the normal Battle Pass Bundle that includes the tier skips is 2,400 CoD Points and the BlackCell Battle Pass is monetarily just a few dollars more at $29.99, it definitely seems like a good value for players who finish out their passes each season.

The only downside is that the BlackCell Battle Pass can only be purchased with real-world money and cannot be purchased with CoD Points. But since you can earn up to 2,500 CoD Points by finishing the BlackCell pass, along with all of its exclusive extra goodies, it’s most likely worth it in the end to stack up on CoD Points for future store purchases.

If you’re the kind of CoD player who grinds out the battle pass within a couple of weeks, then the BlackCell Battle Pass is definitely for you. If you’re the type who ends up scrambling or spending CoD Points to finish out the pass in its final days every season, then you may want to hold off on buying this one until you know you’ll get your money’s worth.

More official details about what exactly is in the BlackCell Battle Pass will be coming before season three begins on April 12.