How to get the Alejandro Vargas operator skin in Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2

Weapons hot, vaqueros—the roster of operators in Modern Warfare 2 just got a new badass.

One of the newest additions to the CoD universe in MW2 is also one of the fans’ favorites from the game. Alejandro Vargas endeared himself to players with his no-bullshit personality and loyalty to his allies in MW2’s campaign, instantly becoming a popular character.

Image via Activision

“Born and raised in Las Almas, Alejandro spent over a decade as a high-ranking member of Los Fuerzeas Especiales, the Tier 1 Mexican Army Special Mission counterterror unit,” Activision said. “His unit, Los Vaqueros, is the only one in the country authorized to work alongside international Special Operations Forces, including those at the CIA headed by station chief Kate Laswell.”

Alejandro is now in CoD lore alongside Captain Price, Soap, Ghost, Gaz, and all other Task Force 141 operators like Farah and Alex. Now, he’s joined the game and players can select him as their own operator.

Here’s how to get Alejandro in MW2 and Warzone 2.

How to get the Alejandro operator in MW2 and Warzone 2

Alejandro is found within the battle pass of season three, in the very first sector, sector C0. It’s very fitting since the season is based all around the rivalry between Alejandro and Valeria, also known as El Sin Nombre.

Once you purchase the season three battle pass, you can instantly unlock both Alejandro and his nemesis, Valeria. Purchasing either the regular pass or the BlackCell Battle Pass will give you access to sector C0. The operators cannot be obtained for free.

Image via Activision

“Though they once served together in the Mexican Special Forces, Valeria Garza and Alejandro Vargas are now adversaries,” Activision said. “Valeria rose to become El Sin Nombre, leading the Las Almas Cartel, while Alejandro went on to become an important ally of the legendary Task Force 141.”

Image via Activision

There’s an even cooler operator skin for Alejandro if players reach 100 percent map completion in the season three battle pass. Once all 20 sectors are unlocked, players get access to the final Victory Sector, where Alejandro’s “Vaquero” operator skin is unlocked.

The BlackCell Battle Pass, which costs $29.99 and cannot be bought using CoD Points, also includes an alternate version of the Vaquero skin where Alejandro is decked out in some sweet gold camo.