How to get the Cody Rhodes skin in MW3 and Warzone

Cody Rhodes has come to dominate another domain, joining the Call of Duty universe with a new operator skin (and bundle) in Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone as WWE takes over with a huge franchise crossover.

The latest MW3 and Warzone collab, which includes Cody Rhodes and Rey Mysterio “trading the ring for the battlefield” and a stunning Rhea Ripley operator skin available through the Season Five battle pass, is sure to be a hit with players⁠—and everyone wants to know how they can suit up as their favorite wrestlers.

Here’s everything we know about Cody Rhodes and his new MW3 Operator skin bundle coming as part of CoD’s big WWE collaboration.

Unlocking the Cody Rhodes skin in MW3 and Warzone

The WrestleMania XL champion is looking for new challenges. Image via Activision

The Cody Rhodes “American Nightmare” crossover skin is available to buy in a bundle for 2,400 CoD Points alongside blueprints, charms, and more. The bundle in question, Tracer Pack: WWE — Cody Rhodes, will be available through the CoD Shop after Season Five goes live on Wednesday, July 24.

Everything in the Cody Rhodes operator bundle

As well as the Cody Rhodes operator skin, CoD players who buy the MW3 and Warzone bundle for 2,400 points will get:

Two stars and stripes-themed Weapon Blueprints

A weapon charm

A weapon sticker

A large decal

A Cody Rhodes-themed loading screen

The “Cross Rhodes” Finishing Move

This WWE crossover skin (and its bundle) will only be available for a limited time, so if you want to get your hands on it, you’ll have to buy it quickly⁠. Or, you could look at getting the Rey Mysterio bundle for a similar price.

Who is Cody Rhodes?

The American Nightmare has been around the block several times in his storied career. Image via WWE

Rhodes is “wrestling royalty,” as described by the CoD developers in a July 17 blog. As the son of late WWE Hall of Famer Dusty Rhodes⁠—”The American Dream”—the American Nightmare has long been tipped to shine very, very bright.

After a long run in WWE from 2007 to 2016, the then-27-year-old star switched to the independent circuit before playing a leading role in the foundation of the AEW. He then left the AEW in 2022 and returned to WWE.

His crowning achievement in wrestling came at WrestleMania XL when he finally dethroned Roman Reigns and became the undisputed WWE champion.

