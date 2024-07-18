How to get the Rey Mysterio skin in MW3 and Warzone

Call of Duty is staging yet another huge crossover collaboration, and this time it will see one of the most famous wrestlers ever, Rey Mysterio, debut in Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone.

MW3 and Warzone fans have been blessed with several incredible WWE skins in the franchise’s new collab, including an awesome Rhea Ripley battle pass skin and these two new Rhodes and Mysterio bundles, both of which are “designed to bring the pain to anyone who dares stand in their way.”

Here’s everything we know about Rey Mysterious and his new MW3 Operator skin bundle coming as part of CoD’s big WWE collaboration.

Unlocking the Rey Mysterio skin in MW3 and Warzone

All the best WWE action is coming to CoD. Image via Activision

The Rey Mysterio “Ultimate Underdog” crossover skin is available to buy in a bundle for 2,400 CoD Points alongside blueprints, charms, and more. This particular bundle, Tracer Pack: WWE — Rey Mysterious will go live in the CoD Shop after MW3 and Warzone’s fifth season begins on Wednesday, July 24.

Everything in the Rey Mysterio operator bundle

As well as the Rey Mysterio operator skin, CoD players who buy the MW3 and Warzone bundle for 2,400 points will get:

Two red and black Weapon Blueprints

A weapon charm

A weapon sticker

A large decal

A Rey Mysterio-themed loading screen

The “Mysterio Bulldog” Finishing Move

This WWE crossover skin (and its bundle) will only be available for a limited time, so if you want to get your hands on it, you’ll have to buy it quickly⁠. Or, you could look at getting the Cody Rhodes bundle for a similar price.

