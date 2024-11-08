How to get Point Blank kills in Black Ops 6

Call of Duty games have become known in recent years for their challenges, and Black Ops 6 is no different. One of these is getting Point Blank kills, so read on if you’re wondering how to complete it.

Recommended Videos

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 has some of the fastest and smoothest mechanics in the series, with its new Omnimovement feature changing how encounters occur in the game. However, other aspects, such as weapon camo challenges, have stayed the same as in Modern Warfare 3. These challenges allow you to get special skins for your guns if you complete them.

One of the many camo challenges in Black Ops 6 is the “Point Blank Kills” challenge. Completing it will net you shiny camos for weapons like the Jackal PDW SMG and ASG 89 shotgun.

How to complete the Point Blank Kills challenge in Black Ops 6

SMGs and Shotguns FTW. Screenshot and remix by Dot Esports

You can complete the Point Blank Kills challenge by killing enemy players at extremely close range. You need to use guns for this challenge, and not melee weapons. These kills can be hard to get since Black Ops 6 is so fast-paced, and mechanics like Omnimovement, jumping, and diving are used more than ever. However, if you play on the right map and use the right loadout, you can easily get Point Blank kills in BO6.

If you’re struggling to complete this challenge, just focus on how far you are from your opponent when eliminating them. You need to be within melee range if you want to get a Point Blank kill. So, play around a bit, maybe with melee weapons, and try to get a feel for the range you need to complete his challenge.

There are currently four guns that have Special Camos you can unlock by completing the Point Blank Kills challenge:

Weapon Unlock level Challenge Reward GS45 28 Get 30 Point Blank kills with the GS45 Special Camo – Thistlevine ASG-89 31 Get 30 Point Blank kills with the ASG-89 Special Camo – Night Terror Jackal PDW 43 Get 30 Point Blank kills with the Jackal PDW Special Camo – Dread GPMG-7 52 Get 30 Point Blank kills with the GPMG-7 Special Camo – Idyllic

Note that “Point Blank Kills” challenges are used to unlock Special Camos in Black Ops 6. This means you’ll need to complete every single Military Camo challenge before attempting Special Camo challenges. There are a total of nine Military Camo challenges you’ll need to complete, and they’re pretty easy, dealing with headshot kills, scorestreak destructions, and melee kills.

Best Perks for Point Blank Kills

Enforce your will. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Having buttery smooth movement definitely helps when trying to close the gap between you and your opponents and get Point Blank Kills, so going with the following Enforcer Perks can be a great option:

Gung-Ho (You can reload and move faster when using equipment and Tac Sprint)

Double Time (Increase your Tactical Sprint duration)

Assassin (Identify enemies using kill streaks)

This gives you access to the Enforcer Combat Speciality, which temporarily buffs your movement speed and health regeneration.

Alternatively, you can swap out Assassin for Fast Hands, which allows you to swap weapons faster and grants you more time before you need to throw a grenade back. However, this Perk is from the Strategist Perk tree, which means you won’t get a bonus Perk.

Aside from using Perks to your advantage, you can strengthen your loadout using Tactical Equipment like Stim Shots and Concussion grenades. It’s all about getting within melee range of your enemy, and both these items can help you by giving you a health boost or stunning your opponent.

Best maps to get Point Blank Kills in Black Ops 6

Stakeout is great for Point Blank kills. Image via Activision

Since Point Blank kills need to be upfront and personal, the smallest maps in Black Ops 6 are your best chance at racking them up. These maps are known as Strike maps, and fortunately, you can find them in a single playlist: Face Off Moshpit. Here’s a list of all the maps in this playlist:

Stakeout

Pit

Gala

Warhead

In addition to these four, two more maps, Heirloom and Racket, are set to be added to this playlist with the upcoming first season of Black Ops 6, released on Nov. 14.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy