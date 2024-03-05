How to get Godzilla x Kong bundle in Modern Warfare 3 & Warzone

Rewinding the clock to Warzone Pacific, Season Two Reloaded introduces a new crossover with Godzilla x Kong. Here is everything you need to know about the featured operator bundle.

Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone Season Two Reloaded includes several exciting crossovers. Multiplayer fans get a limited-time event inspired by Warhammer 40,000, alongside three new operator bundles from the sci-fi universe. Additionally, the mid-season update adds a new Dune event and cosmetic item collection.

Fans may have missed it at first glance, but buried in the Season Two Reloaded announcement blog, there is also a small collaboration with Godzilla x Kong.

How to get the Godzilla x Kong bundle in MW3 & Warzone

It’s not quite Kong, but close. Image via Activision

Based on older crossovers, we expect the Godzilla x Kong bundle to cost 2,400 CoD points, equivalent to $19.99. Activision did not announce an official release date, but it’s possible that cosmetic collection goes live at the same time as Season 2 Reloaded on Wednesday at 11am PT.

There is also a chance players won’t be able to purchase the bundle until closer to March 29, the release date for the upcoming movie, Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire.

Here is everything included in the bundle.

“Kong Armor” operator skin

“Titan Tech Rifle” LMG weapon blueprint

“Monarch Stinger” assault rifle weapon blueprint

“Kong’s Knuckle Slamwich” finishing move

“Bow to No-One” large decal

“King Kong” Weapon Charm

During Warzone Pacific in 2022, Operation Monarch put Godzilla and King Kong on Caldera. Instead of fighting against both titans, players watched the iconic beasts fight against each other in a massive cinematic event to celebrate the movie Godzilla vs. Kong.

Raven Software tried to create an epic set piece to the scale of the action-packed movies, but some community members slammed the “disappointing” event. Instead of a huge event, it looks like fans are just getting an operator bundle this time around.