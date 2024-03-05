Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone has introduced three new operator bundles as part of a crossover event with Warhammer 40,000. Here’s everything you need to know about adding these new cosmetics to your collection.

Season Two Reloaded centers around a surprise Warhammer 40K collaboration. Juggermosh is a new limited-time mode in multiplayer that allows players to fight it out in Space Marine juggernaut skins inspired by the iconic science fantasy setting.

Modern Warfare 3’s Warhammer 40 limited-time mode makes it possible to dress as a space marine temporarily, but there is a way to add the cosmetic items permanently.

All Warhammer 40K skins in MW3 and Warzone and how to get them

Three Warhammer 40K Operator bundles are coming in Season Two Reloaded. Each is themed around a different faction, with players able to choose which side to join. Activision has not revealed a price tag or release date for any of the bundles, but based on older crossovers, we expect each bundle to cost 2,400 CoD points, equivalent to $19.99.

How to get the Warhammer 40,000 Space Marines Tracer Pack

The first ever camo for riot shields. Image via Activision

The Death Angels in the Warhammer universe were created to quell a rebellion on the planet Tenadine. Warhammer TV created an animated mini-series called Angels of Death that documented the unit’s survival struggles.

Here is everything we know that’s included in the bundle.

“Ultramarines Scout” operator skin

operator skin “Ultramarines” weapon charm

weapon charm “Blood Angels” weapon charm

weapon charm “The Flesh Tearer” melee weapon

melee weapon “The Teeth of Terra” Melee Weapon

Melee Weapon “Aegis Imperialis” Riot Shield blueprint

Riot Shield blueprint “Evisceration” finishing move.

finishing move. “Angel’s Fury” battle rifle blueprint

battle rifle blueprint “Courage and Honour” battle rifle Blueprint

How to get the Warhammer 40,000 Sister of Battle Tracer Pack

Sisters of Battle join the fight. Image via Activision

The Sisters of Battle are an all-female division of the Imperium of Man’s state church tasked with eliminating corruption and heresy in society. In typical Warhammer fashion, the group mercilessly achieves this goal, making for a perfect addition to MW3.

Here is everything we know that’s included in this bundle so far.

“ Battle Sister” operator skin

operator skin “Heretic’s Bane” LMG weapon blueprint

LMG weapon blueprint “Emperor’s Fury” assault rifle weapon blueprint

assault rifle weapon blueprint “Imperium Aquila” weapon charm

weapon charm “Valorous Heart” emblem

emblem “Daughters of the Emperor” loading screen

loading screen “Adepta Sororitas” large decal

large decal “Adeptus Ministorum” sticker.

How to get the Warhammer 40,000 Astra Militarum tracer pack

The first line of defense. Image via Activision

The Astra Militarum is the largest fighting group in the Warhammer universe and fights on the first line of defense to protect humans from threats. Here is everything we know that’s included in this Warhammer bundle so far: