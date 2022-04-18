Godzilla revealed in Call of Duty: Warzone marketing email

Godzilla, or what looks like its spines breaching the water, has been revealed in a teaser image for Call of Duty: Warzone sent out in an email by Activision marketing.

The email’s subject line, sent out to emails associated with an Activision ID, was simply a satellite dish emoji. Once opened, the email reveals a long, vertical image with the Warzone logo at the top right above what looks like Caldera, with some of it in flames.

Screengrab via Activision

Once the image is scrolled, however, it reveals some distance between the shore and the surrounding waters. Continuous scrolling shows what looks to be Godzilla swimming underneath the water, approaching the island.

Clicking the “Find Answers” button in the image simply brings you to the Call of Duty Twitter account, where Activision has been teasing the upcoming season three of Vanguard and Warzone Pacific with sound bytes and trailers galore.

The trailer for season three ended with a tease that “a storm was on the horizon” and that the Nazis had “unwittingly shaken something awake, something far more powerful and fearsome than anything we could ever hope to comprehend.” It’s looking like Godzilla is the answer to that riddle.

Screengrab via Activision

Rumors about Godzilla and even King Kong coming to Warzone were posted by a leaker back in February. An anonymous Twitter account posted that it saw concept artwork of images that “showed King Kong swatting a WW2 plane out of the sky whilst soldiers aimed rifles at him in the distance,” and another that featured “Godzilla destroying troops below with a bright blue beam,” according to fellow leaker Tom Henderson.

The answers, and more about what Godzilla could be doing in Warzone or CoD in general, are expected following season three’s launch next week.