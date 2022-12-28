How to fix Dev error 6146 in MW2 and Warzone 2

Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 offers some of the best high-octane action in the first-person shooter genre, although the game is not without its flaws. Players experience various glitches, errors, and bugs in the game that disrupt the experience. Some of these glitches stop the gameplay midway, halting it abruptly, after which an error report pops up.

The dev error 6146 is one of several glitches players will face in Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2. It not only halts the gameplay but also boots players out of the game. Most players come across this specific error while queuing in for Campaign, Multiplayer, and Co-Op modes in MW2. Naturally, players need to know some of the solutions they can try to fix this error.

Here’s how to fix the dev error 6146 in Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.

How do I fix the dev error 6146 in Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2?

Though there are no official fixes for this issue, but players can try some of the solutions highlighted below to fix the dev error 6146 in Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.

Restart device

The easiest solution players can try to fix these errors in Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 is to restart their PC or consoles. Restarting the device often fixes these problems and should be tested out before trying any of the other solutions.

Check for updates

The next thing players can do to fix the dev error 6146 is to check for any updates for Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2. The game gets several minor updates, and it’s easy to miss them. Players can check from their device’s respective portals to see if there is an update. It is also worth checking the internet connection to download updates quickly.

Verify game files

The most effective fix to dev error 6146 in Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 is by verifying the game files. For Steam, players can visit the Library tab and right-click on the game name. Scroll down to Properties, select the Local Files option, and click on verify game files. For Battle.net, players can select the game, and click on the gear icon beside the play button. Click on the scan and repair option and wait for the process to complete.

Run as an administrator

Sometimes these dev errors pop up because of different permissions, and the best method to fix it is by running the game as an administrator. Right-click on Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 and select the Run as Administrator option. Players can also run Steam or Battle.net as an administrator on their PCs.

Uninstall and reinstall the game

If all of the other solutions fail, players can still uninstall and reinstall the game to fix dev error 6146 in Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2. We recommend this method as a last resort, and to also keep an eye on Infinity Ward‘s official Twitter to stay updated with fixes for similar errors.