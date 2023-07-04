How to complete Going Green in DMZ

Warzone 2 season four introduced the Phalanx faction, giving you an opportunity to complete more missions and earn unique DMZ rewards. Going Green is a tier-two mission for the Phalanx faction that will reward you with an M4 and plenty of experience.

Unlike other missions in DMZ, you can actually complete this mission across several maps. In order to complete this mission, you will need to perform two objectives. First, you will need to secure two nuclear contracts and then exfiltrate with four nuclear fuel rods.

Acquiring these specific nuclear items may make Going Green appear difficult, but with the correct knowledge, these objectives can be easy. If you are trying to complete Going Green in Warzone 2 DMZ, this is what you need to do.

How to secure Nuclear Contracts in DMZ

Though you can complete Going Green on any DMZ map, I highly recommend heading into Al Mazrah. Given the sheer size of the map, you should be able to find plenty of nuclear contracts. To find a nuclear contract, all you need to do is open your tac-map and venture to the green icon depicted below.

They’re littered across the map. Screenshot by Dot Esports

After activating the contract and locating your Geiger counter, you will need to find the nearby Radioactive Cache. The radioactivity levels will be displayed on your screen. The higher the number on your counter, the closer you are to finding the Radioactive Cache. Once you complete two nuclear contracts, this portion of the mission will be completed.

Where to find Nuclear Fuel Rods in Warzone 2 DMZ

The two objectives in Going Green are thankfully tied together, making this mission significantly easier to complete. Once you find a Radioactive Cache during a nuclear contract, you will be rewarded with nuclear fuel rods.

In my experience, each contract grants you two fuel rods. Since you need to find two Radioactive Caches for each nuclear contract and are required to complete two nuclear contracts, you should end up with eight total nuclear fuel rods.

Finally, once you have all the nuclear fuel rods you need, you need to exfiltrate from your selected map. Whenever you exfil, the mission should be marked as complete.

