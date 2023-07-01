How to get Nuclear Fuel Rods in DMZ

There are plenty of valuable items to hunt and loot in Call of Duty’s DMZ mode, providing either cash, insured weapon cooldowns, or completed mission progress once they are found and exfiltrated with. Since the launch of season four and the Wallet, cash is even more valuable now that players can choose to deploy in with a saved amount.

But aside from providing cash, valuable items such as Nuclear Fuel Rods are also important for different upgrades in DMZ. In particular, Nuclear Fuel Rods are key to unlocking different Stash upgrades, giving you more space for keys and contraband weapons.

To get those upgrades, though, you’ll need to pick up a good amount of Nuclear Fuel Rods first. And there’s one surefire way to secure those in DMZ.

Nuclear Fuel Rods precise location in DMZ

Nuclear Fuel Rods can be acquired by completing any Secure Nuclear Materials contract on any DMZ map.

Screenshot by Dot Esports

On Al Mazrah, there are typically three or four different Secure Nuclear Materials contracts that can be picked up. Starting a Secure Nuclear Materials contract will first have you secure a Geiger Counter, which you will then use to locate two or three nuclear caches that each contain Nuclear Fuel Rods.

Screenshot by Dot Esports

Once you have a Geiger Counter, head to one of the marked zones and hold down your tactical equipment ability to read it. You want the number to go up as you move forward, and the closer you get to 10, the closer you are to the stash. Once you find the stash, interact with it like you would with any typical loot container.

Screenshot by Dot Esports

When the Secure Nuclear Materials contract is complete, you can try and run to another contract and complete that one too. With the Geiger Counter already equipped, it will have you go straight to the zone where the cache will be. You can also use the Geiger Counter to scout for other Nuclear Fuel Rods, such as the ones found in Koschei Complex and within specific strongholds. While the Nuclear Fuel Rods sell for a nice $5000 each, you will have to extract them to earn progress towards the Stash upgrade.

