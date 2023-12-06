How to complete Closing Time in MW3 Zombies

As you progress through Modern Warfare 3‘s Zombies missions, you’ll eventually reach the difficult Closing Time mission. Here’s how I beat this nightmare-inducing challenge in MWZ to give myself a peaceful night’s sleep once again.

Like all games with mission and story-based progression, your MW3 journey gets harder the deeper you get. In Modern Warfare 3 Zombies, this is represented by the Tier system and the missions within the narrative structure.

Act 3 in particular ramps up the challenge. You’ll need to take out horrors like Spring Cleaning until you eventually have to defeat Zakhaev, but sandwiched between this madness is the Closing Time mission. It’s very tough because of one certain parameter, so let me guide you through this arduous endeavor.

How to beat Closing Time and defeat Stormcaller in MW3 Zombies

You’re not ready for this storm. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Closing Time Tier 4 mission requires you to set foot in the Aether Storm, defeat 50 Zombies in the Aether Storm, and overcome the daunting Stormcaller boss.

Enter the Aether Storm

Entering the Aether Storm is self-explanatory and can even be done as early as your very first game—although you definitely shouldn’t. Open your map and look for a small purple circle with a hazard symbol. This is the Aether Storm.

For this challenge, the second you enter its midst and the storm begins to affect you, this objective will be ticked off immediately.

Kill 50 Zombies inside the Aether Storm

The Aether Storm can either be in the Tier 1 or Tier 2 Zones. This is a crucial factor because Zombies will constantly spawn in the storm, and they will scale one level above the area where the storm is.

For example, if I enter a Tier 1 Aether Storm then I’ll be mobbed by Tier 2 Zombies. If the Aether Storm is tucked away deeper in Tier 2, then you’d better be prepared, as the Zombies will be Tier 3 difficulty.

My advice is to only pursue the Closing Time mission if the Aether Storm is in Tier 1. If it isn’t, then exfil, or if it is, grind away until you kill 50 Zombies.

Defeat Stormcaller inside the Aether Storm

Now for the reason you’re here. Stormcaller. I hate this boss so much, and in many ways, I dislike it more than the Mega Abominations.

Stormcaller is a Disciple, meaning it can fly around, and regenerate health. To beat the Stormcaller boss, you can utilize one of several different methods:

Take it down using multiple people with Level 3 Pack-A-Punch weapons

Get a Juggernaut Suit to unleash hellfire at it for a few seconds

If you’re lucky enough, use a PAP’d Wonder Weapon like the Ray Gun or Wunderwaffe DG-2

Find the Blood Burner bike for a one-shot kill

Yes, this is the strength of the arsenal you’ll need to even have a chance of bringing the Stormcaller down. Its regenerative abilities are the most frustrating part of the fight.

Of all the ways I’ve discussed above, the Blood Burner is the best option because using its Aether ability will literally kill Stormcaller in one hit—but you need a lot of luck with the Blood Burner spawn locations.

Other than that, if you luck out with a Wonder Weapon, then that’s great, but otherwise, you’ll probably have to settle for a maxed-out gun, multiple people, and some fortune on your side.