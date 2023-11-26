All Blood Burner spawn locations in MW3 Zombies

Style on your fellow Operators and knock off some undead heads with the Blood Burner in MW3 Zombies.

The Blood Burner blows the other vehicles out of the water. It has unlimited fuel, can traverse water, is nearly indestructible, and even has kick-ass voice lines. Yes, there’s a talking bike in CoD. But where exactly does the Blood Burner motorcycle spawn in MWZ?

Where to find the Blood Burner bike: All spawn locations in MWZ

Blood Burner spawns. Screenshot by Dot Esports

There are multiple spawn points for the Blood Burner. Although this bike can randomly spawn anywhere, there are five locations where you’re likely to find it. That said, you will not find it every time at these spawn points, and only one motorcycle can spawn in. Visit the following coordinates first before you start aimlessly driving around the medium-high threat level zones looking for the bike:

Levin Resort (D3) – medium threat

(D3) – medium threat Zaravan City and Suburbs (E6) – medium threat

and (E6) – medium threat Old Town (E4) – high threat

(E4) – high threat Old Town (G3) – high threat

The Blood Burner can only spawn in medium and high threat zones. It’s a race against your fellow Operators due to the limited spawn of the Blood Burner. You’ll want to check the nearest spawn point after deploying into Urzikstan and grab a fast vehicles like an ATV to move around the map as quickly as possible. The Blood Burner can spawn at the listed coordinate but there are likely even more spawns yet to be determined by the CoD community.

MWZ: Best ways to find the Blood Burner

The Blood Burner won’t appear on the tac-map unless you are within a 500 meter radius of it. Stick to the spawn coordinates and the Blood Burner will appear on your mini-map if you are close enough to it. Keep driving around the medium and high threat zones if you fail to see the motorcycle icon appear on the map.

We also recommend checking the tac-map to see where other Operators are. There is a good chance they are also searching for the Blood Burner, so be mindful of whether they are visiting the same POIs as you and if they are driving the motorcycle themselves.

Make sure that you either Pack-a-Punch a weapon if you decide to go on foot or use Aether Tears. A vehicle is a great alternative so long as you plan your route with gas stations in close proximity or inside the Blood Burner spawn coordinates.

The Blood Burner motorcycle is an impressive vehicle to ride around Urzikstan. While the zombies, Mega Abominations, and Stormcaller boss fight can leave you feeling hopeless at the time of exfil, the Blood Burner can revitalize your hope. This powerful motorcycle is perfect for those too worried about entering the medium and high threat zones like myself. It not only speaks to you while you ride it, but demands you to ride it and feed it zombie flesh. This bike can wreak havoc against the tougher bosses in MWZ.