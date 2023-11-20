How to get Blood Burner motorcycle in MW3 Zombies

The Blood Burner is a special motorcycle that Modern Warfare 3 (MW3) Zombies players can hop on. This stylish demon on wheels is packed with special abilities, so let’s let you in on everything we know about it.

Special, free ways of getting Perks, and special fast travel portals and runes are all part of the MW3 Zombies ecosystem. A cohesive unit filled with missions, unlockables, and secrets. Another of these hidden tidbits is the Blood Burner motorcycle.

Imagine a normal motorcycle but with a giant demon head on the front, bright purple lighting all over it, and some very useful secrets. The Blood Burner motorcycle is one of a kind, and I’m here to tell you how to obtain it.

How to find Blood Burner motorcycle in MW3 Zombies

Like many other aspects of MW3 Zombies, the Blood Burner bike is a vehicle that will appear at random on the map.

In the same way that Schematics will appear when they want to, and Harvester Orbs, the Blood Burner can be found at random in Urzikstan.

It does seem like the best area to find the Blood Burner, however, is in the second tier part of the map. It’s also easily identifiable on the minimap as it has a special outline of the vehicle, and a different tinge to its color, compared to all other vehicles.

What does the Blood Burner bike do in MW3 Zombies?

The Blood Burner has several special qualities that make it stand out: It is a fuelless vehicle, it will talk to you, it can drive on water, it has its own special weapon ability, and it’s completely indestructible!

All in all, the Blood Burner is one hell of a find.

No fuel needed

Very simple one to start off with, as you do not need to visit a fuel station to keep this baby going. It requires no fuel as it’s powered by…erm, I have no idea, souls? Zombie spit?

A talking bike

From the second you climb aboard, the Blood Burner will quip with lines of dialog from time to time, which will mentally remind you that you’re driving a sentient demon bike.

Water compatible

Whenever a CoD vehicle enters water (except special boats), it becomes immobilized almost immediately. Not the Blood Burner. It’s completely waterproof and allows you to drive across water as though it were land, making zone traversal and getaways from tier three even easier.

Aether Pulse

The list keeps growing with the addition of the Aether Pulse ability. Like with Field Upgrades, once charged, the Aether Pulse will generate a shockwave attack, killing Zombies in the surrounding area.

Indestructible

All good things must come to an end, but what a final ability. The Blood Burner cannot be destroyed, so if you’re looking for a vehicle to get you around MWZ with complete reliability, find this bike.