How do runes and portals work in MW3 Zombies?

During a game of MW3 Zombies, there’s a good chance you’ve spied some bizarre symbols and runes. Lucky for you, we’ve cracked the case, so here’s an explainer on MWZ’s handy little system.

Operation Deadbolt is phase one of what is likely going to be a multi-faceted Zombies journey in MW3. Cool secrets and useful findings galore are already out in the wild, such as the tough Stormcaller boss, but the nature of the hidden runes and symbols in MWZ has got all of us scratching our heads—until now.

I’ve busted the case wide open, solved the mystery, and now you can kill Zombies in peace knowing the truth.

What do runes and portals do in MW3 Zombies?

Shoot a correct combination into the runes. | Screenshot by Dot Esports.

Runes are the key to opening special portals in MW3 Zombies. They create an elaborate fast travel mechanic allowing you to traverse to other locations featuring a group of three rune symbols.

How to use runes and portals in MW3 Zombies

Stay with me here, I’m going to walk you through this process and how it works:

Find a set of three rune symbols on a wall. Next, explore the nearby area to find an arch-shaped figure of physical runes as you can see in the picture above. Note: They will only appear as you get close to them. Now, shoot each symbol in the pattern of three in order. Once you do that, the arch will turn into a “Zero-Point Interdimensional Portal”. It will cost 1,000 Essence to use, and if you pay the toll, it will open up a portal. Step inside, and it will take you to the exact spot where you found the three rune symbols in the first place.

Long story short, it’s a fast travel system. I believe its main purpose is to help you quickly back to another location on the map or use it as an escape if you get crowded with Zombies.