What do Harvester Orbs do in MW3 Zombies?

Chances are, you’ll have seen Harvester Orbs randomly floating about during a game of MW3 Zombies. In the midst of all the commotion, it can be easy to ignore them, but you shouldn’t, and I’ll explain why.

The time limit in MW3 Zombies means that you need to be more selective about what you do. So, when you see an unusual, magical-looking purple orb floating around in the sky, it’s easy to dismiss it and move on.

It doesn’t actually take that long to conquer though. Not only that, but there are some nice rewards that can come from investing some time in it.

Where to find Harvester Orbs in MW3 Zombies

They are easy, but borderline pesky. | Screenshot by Dot Esports.

There is no set location where you can find Harvester Orbs in Modern Warfare 3 Zombies, however, they seem to pop up quite frequently in vast areas with a lot of open land.

For example, if you find yourself in a tight village or an army base with lots of narrow gaps and bunched-together buildings, then I found that you’ve got a next-to-no chance of encountering a Harvester Orb.

On the other hand, if you head out into open mountain areas or farmland expanses, then your chances of an orb appearing within eyeshot suddenly become extremely good.

How to destroy Harvester Orbs in MW3 Zombies

Quite simply, just keep shooting Harvester Orbs during a game of Modern Warfare 3 Zombies and eventually, it will explode.

Each time you shoot a Harvester Orb and register a hit marker, it will more than likely drop some Essence. It will also start to move around rather irrationally, at speed, making it harder and harder for you to follow it.

Just stay focused, land your shots, and the Harvester Orb will inevitably succumb to the damage—dropping some inviting goodies.

Harvester Orbs rewards in MW3 Zombies

Out with the orb, in with the rewards. | Screenshot by Dot Esports.

In my experience destroying Harvester Orbs, I found that they tend to drop Aether Tools to upgrade the rarity of your weapon, Essence, weapons, and other items such as Gas Masks.

Just like with other Contracts and Activities, the level of difficulty will affect the quality of your rewards. As you can see in the picture above, I destroyed this particular Harvester Orb in the second-tier area. This gave me a Durable Gas Mask instead of a regular one, a Rare Aether Tool, and more Essence.

It’s not spectacular, but it’s easy enough and doesn’t take too much of your time.