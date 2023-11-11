Does MW3 Zombies have a time limit? – Answered

With there being no round-based Zombies mode in Modern Warfare 3 at launch, it’s perhaps no surprise that many are wondering whether or not the new offering has a ticking clock.

While Modern Warfare Zombies was designed to be an open-world experience, just how big is the scale of exploration that players expect to engage in? Here’s everything you need about the time limit in MW3 Zombies.

Modern Warfare 3 Zombies time limit explained

“The Aether Storm waits for no one.” Screenshot via Activision

In MW3 Zombies, each Operation Deadbolt match has a time limit of 60 minutes. There is no round counter in this game mode; it is simply a timed-based extraction experience. As such, the goal isn’t to survive as long as possible. Instead, players are invited to strategically complete various objectives amid the growing pressure to escape before the final exfil helicopter takes off.

Upon dropping into a match, players will notice that there is a 45-minute timer under their minimaps in the top-left corner of their screens. During this portion of the match, you will want to get most of your exploring, looting, and contract-completing antics done. In the last 15 minutes of the hour, the Aether Storm will begin engulfing exfil locations, buffing AI enemies, and damaging players across the entire map—similar to how the Radiation Area operates in DMZ.

When there are around five minutes left in the game, the final exfil point will appear. If you’re not there when the timer ends, you will die and lose all your loot. Of course, the helicopter itself will not leave until the final 10 seconds of the match, so you will have to be able to hold your own against the undead until then.

Can you extend the time limit in MW3 Zombies?

Technically, there is a way to “extend” your play session in MW3 Zombies. If you deploy for a match with a special story mission selected, such as Extraction from Act 1, it will take you and your party to a private section of Urzikstan, where you will be given another one-hour session of playtime to get everything done and exfil.

In this case, you could spend as long as you want on the regular map before the Aether Storm consumes the special starred exfil point, head to the special story mission area, and simply use up as much of the time given there, putting you well past an hour elapsed.