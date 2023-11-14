How to get all free Perks in MW3 Zombies

Perks are one of the best ways to give you an advantage against the hordes of the undead in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3’s Zombies. Typically, Perks require you to complete a quest, pay for them, or use an item to get them, but there are free ones.
The free Perks scattered throughout the map only appear if you meet certain conditions. After you meet the conditions and perform the specific task you must do to unlock them, these automatically go to your character, making you that much more powerful. Here’s what you need to know about how to get all free Perks in Modern Warfare 3’s Zombies.
Where to unlock all free Perks in MW3 Zombies
Each free Perk is somewhere on the Zombies map, and you have to complete a special challenge to unlock it. You can find eight: Deadshot Daiquiri, Death Perception, Juggernog, PHD Flopper, Quick Revive, Speed Cola, Stamin-Up, and Tombstone.
Adding another Perk to your MW3 Zombies team during a match is always a good idea, but you probably won’t visit every location during a single match and still have time to get multiple tasks done before leaving. You’re better off grabbing a few when you first land and then moving deeper into the map. You could use the Portals to quickly jump around the map to grab them all, though.
These are all the locations you must visit and a direct breakdown showing you how to unlock every free Perk in MW3 Zombies.
Perk location
Perk name
How to unlock
Deadshot Daiquiri
Head to this graveyard, and make your way to one of the tombstones. You want to stand on the one where you can hit the top church window. From here, throw a grenade into the top window. I’ve had better success using a Semtex for this objective.
Death Perception
There are three rings at this location, and you need to fly through them using your parachute to unlock this Perk.
Juggernog
Head to this location on the west side of the map and seek out a campfire. Throw any flammable weapon into the campfire, and you’ll unlock the Juggernog Perk. I was able to complete this using a Molotov.
PHD Flopper
Head to the Shahin Manor and get to the roof. From there, jump into the pool.
Quick Revive
Head to the highway to the southwest of the Hadiqa Farms. You want to find a Hadiqa Farm sign, and you need to wait until you hear laughter. After you do, make your way to the Orlov Military Base to the north of you, and reach the next sign. It would be best if you had a vehicle with you.
Speed Cola
Bring a vehicle with you to the northwest part of the map, and look for the eagle statue. Drive off the eagle, and you’ll unlock the Speed Cola Perk.
Stamin-Up
There is a building outside of the tier two zone in Zaravan City. From the ground floor of the building, race up the stairs and reach the roof to unlock the Stamin-Up Perk.
Tombstone
Grab a sniper rifle with a scope and make your way to the top of a building under construction shown on our map. When you reach the top, look through the scope to the crane located in the southeast part of the map. You want to aim towards the halfway part of the crane and look for a small object sticking inside the crane. You’ll want to hold your breath to aim perfectly at the object, and then a jump scare will occur to give you the reward.