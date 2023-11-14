How to get all free Perks in MW3 Zombies

Perks are one of the best ways to give you an advantage against the hordes of the undead in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3’s Zombies. Typically, Perks require you to complete a quest, pay for them, or use an item to get them, but there are free ones.

The free Perks scattered throughout the map only appear if you meet certain conditions. After you meet the conditions and perform the specific task you must do to unlock them, these automatically go to your character, making you that much more powerful. Here’s what you need to know about how to get all free Perks in Modern Warfare 3’s Zombies.

Where to unlock all free Perks in MW3 Zombies

Visit these locations to unlock free Perks. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Each free Perk is somewhere on the Zombies map, and you have to complete a special challenge to unlock it. You can find eight: Deadshot Daiquiri, Death Perception, Juggernog, PHD Flopper, Quick Revive, Speed Cola, Stamin-Up, and Tombstone.

Adding another Perk to your MW3 Zombies team during a match is always a good idea, but you probably won’t visit every location during a single match and still have time to get multiple tasks done before leaving. You’re better off grabbing a few when you first land and then moving deeper into the map. You could use the Portals to quickly jump around the map to grab them all, though.

These are all the locations you must visit and a direct breakdown showing you how to unlock every free Perk in MW3 Zombies.