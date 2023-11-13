All Portal locations and Codes in Modern Warfare 3 Zombies

Track down these Portals and use these codes to activate them.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 Zombies contains a handful of secrets to track down. A tricky one surrounds the Portals hidden around the map and learning the codes you need to use to activate them.

Each Portal has a different location on the map, and you can use a handful of codes to teleport to a location. These codes are interchangeable between all the Portals. Reaching these locations can take a bit of time, and you’ll need to keep an eye out to catch when these Portals jump into view, as they’re hidden until you get close enough.

Here’s where to find all Portal locations along with their codes in Modern Warfare 3 Zombies.

Where to find all Portals and codes in Modern Warfare 3 Zombies

Every Portal location for you to find. Screenshot by Dot Esports

There are five known Portal locations for you to track down during your MW3 Zombies game. Each portal will bring you to a set location on the map, but finding the entrance to these locations can be troublesome. For example, the Portal at the northern part of the map is in a train tunnel, close to the center, at a back wall. It’s easy for you to miss it, as the Portal symbols only appear when you get close enough to them. I missed the railway tunnel several times because I was never close enough to it, and kept running past it.

Here’s a closer look at these portal locations, which should make it easier for you to track them down. Again, make sure your character, or a teammate, is standing close to the Portal entrance, or the symbols will not appear for you.

Portal Location Entrance Description There is a Portal entrance inside the train tunnels. When you’re in the tunnel, make your way to the north side of these tunnels, and you’ll find it next to several pallets. This is a tier two area for you to enter, and you may need at least one Pack-A-Punch weapon to enter. As you approach this location, be on the lookout for a small shed you can enter and go inside it where the Portal is hidden in the back. When visiting the island on the southeast area of the map, head to the island’s west side and visit the large building. Inside the building, make your way to the east entrance where you’ll find the portal. There is a fitness center to the south of the pool. Head to the west side of the building, next to the boxing area. You’ll find a shower area, and the Portal will appear right inside there. There is a Portal on the west side of the map, inside the large hotel. You will need to make your way to the fourth floor of the building, and the Portal will be inside the room to the right of the staircase.

With the Portal locations tracked down, it’s time to input the codes. Currently, we only know five useful codes hidden throughout the map that you can use when you reach a Portal. The codes have three symbols you can input at a Portal—make sure to input them in the correct order. It costs 1000 Essence to teleport.

Portal Code Teleport Location Using this code teleports you to the Popov Power Plant on the north side of the map. This code teleports you to the underground bunker northwest of Popov Power Plant next to a train line. You can use this code to teleport you to the stadium on the north side of Zaravan City on the third floor. This code takes you to the northeast coast of the map. This code teleports you to the Shahin’s Manor underground vault.

These are the handful of codes we’ve tracked down so far. We’ll update this MW3 Zombies Portal guide with additional details if we discover more.