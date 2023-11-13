All Portal locations and Codes in Modern Warfare 3 Zombies

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 Zombies contains a handful of secrets to track down. A tricky one surrounds the Portals hidden around the map and learning the codes you need to use to activate them.
Each Portal has a different location on the map, and you can use a handful of codes to teleport to a location. These codes are interchangeable between all the Portals. Reaching these locations can take a bit of time, and you’ll need to keep an eye out to catch when these Portals jump into view, as they’re hidden until you get close enough.
Here’s where to find all Portal locations along with their codes in Modern Warfare 3 Zombies.
Where to find all Portals and codes in Modern Warfare 3 Zombies
There are five known Portal locations for you to track down during your MW3 Zombies game. Each portal will bring you to a set location on the map, but finding the entrance to these locations can be troublesome. For example, the Portal at the northern part of the map is in a train tunnel, close to the center, at a back wall. It’s easy for you to miss it, as the Portal symbols only appear when you get close enough to them. I missed the railway tunnel several times because I was never close enough to it, and kept running past it.
Here’s a closer look at these portal locations, which should make it easier for you to track them down. Again, make sure your character, or a teammate, is standing close to the Portal entrance, or the symbols will not appear for you.
With the Portal locations tracked down, it’s time to input the codes. Currently, we only know five useful codes hidden throughout the map that you can use when you reach a Portal. The codes have three symbols you can input at a Portal—make sure to input them in the correct order. It costs 1000 Essence to teleport.
These are the handful of codes we’ve tracked down so far. We’ll update this MW3 Zombies Portal guide with additional details if we discover more.