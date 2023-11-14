How to defeat the Mega Abomination in MW3 Zombies

If you’re brave enough to go near Operation Deadbolt’s innermost area in MW3 Zombies, you’ll likely encounter the Mega Abomination. But believe my words when I say this: it can be beaten.

There’s a definitive learning curve in MW3 Zombies as the game intends for you to take baby steps. Upgrading to a 3-Plate Armor Vest and completing Contracts to unlock Schematics for Acquisitions are all part and parcel of the journey. Why? So you stand a small chance of beating the Mega Abomination instead of none.

I’ll flat-out say this thing will kill even the most skilled and trained players who are armed to the teeth. It’s deadly. It’s a brute. It’s tucked away in the heart of the map for a reason. The time for talking is over because I have beaten this foul monstrosity, and have an effective method for you to do too.

How to kill Mega Abomination in MW3 Zombies

A consistent way of beating the Mega Abomination in CoD MW3 Zombies requires you to gather 10,000 Essence and buy yourself a Juggernaut Suit.

While not absolutely foolproof, depending on certain factors, this is as good a solution as any to destroy the Mega Abomination—more so if you don’t have a Wonder Weapon such as the Ray Gun.

Here’s every step you need to follow:

Drop into a game of MWZ, preferably with some decent Acquisitions like an Ammo Mod and maybe an Aethryium Crystal, but it’s not a dealbreaker if not. Immediately go about gathering 10,000 Essence fast via Contracts: I find that Eliminate the Bounty, Outlast, and Raid Weapon Stash are the quickest and easiest. Once you’ve done this, find yourself any vehicle but an ATV. Hop in, and mark a Buy Station in the red zone in the middle of Urzikstan. Drive to it, and take extreme caution. When the coast is relatively clear, buy a Juggernaut Killstreak from the Buy Station. Now, either drive around until you see a Mega Abomination roaming around in the wild or begin a Bounty asking you to take down a Mega Abomination. Whichever option you take, once you get near it, hail your Juggernaut suit, hop into the gear, and rain down fire on the Mega Abomination. You do get a decent amount of time as a Juggernaut, but it’s not infinite. Do your best to attack it as quickly and as efficiently as possible by shooting it in its mouth. Eventually, even the sizable Mega Abomination will follow prey to the might of the Juggernaut. When it happens, rightfully claim your reward, and get back to safety ASAP.

Let me point out this took me a couple of goes to get right. It’s still tough to get all the pieces to fall into place. One false move, one Zombie logjam in a tight space, and you’re lying on the ground wondering how you got there.

What do you get for beating Mega Abomination in MW3 Zombies?

If you beat a normal Mega Abomination in regular play, you’ll get a small amount of Essence and other unexciting rewards. If you kill one as part of the Eliminate the Bounty Contract, however, you can earn some top-tier rewards including the Ray Gun Schematic.

As you can see, one of these options is clearly more appealing than the other. It’s absolutely pointless to put yourself through hell and all that effort for next-to-rewards. So if you do decide to take on a Mega Abomination, please do it as Bounty for your own sanity.