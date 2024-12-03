BO6 Season One Reloaded early patch notes: 3 new weapons, CODMAS, Hacienda, and more

Merry CODMAS to all! Call of Duty’s winter holiday event season has arrived in Season One Reloaded, and it’s chock full of gifts for all players.

No matter what you play, CODMAS has a little of of something for everybody, including a collaboration with the Netflix show Squid Game. Here’s everything that’s coming in the free content update for Black Ops 6 multiplayer, BO6 Zombies, and Warzone, which goes live on Dec. 5 at 11am CT.

BO6 Season One Reloaded early patch notes

Listen closely. Image via Activision

Read on below for everything coming in the holiday-themed update for CoD, which will be the last major update until the end of January when Season One comes to an end and Season Two is set to begin.

Weapon balancing changes

Here’s what’s new and different. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Weapon buffs and nerfs will appear under your tree with the update. Check back here on Dec. 5 to see what’s changing in the existing weaponry for BO6.

Three new weapons

Unwrap this one for the holidays. Image via Activision

Need more tools to dominate with? This update has you covered with three new weapons to use in all modes.

Maelstrom

Shotgun, “Merry Mayhem” event reward. “Fully automatic shotgun. Good range and handling. High recoil and large hip spread.”



AMR Mod 4

Sniper Rifle, “Archie’s Festival Frenzy” event reward. “Semi-auto sniper rifle. One-shot kill to torso, arms, hands, and upper legs. Very high recoil and slow rate of fire. You can steady your aim while ADSing.”



Cleaver

Melee weapon, in-season event reward. “One-hit kill. Short-medium range. Medium attack speed.”



In-season event rewards also include new attachments, the three-round burst mods for the XM4 and Kompakt 92.

Three new maps

Hacienda returns, plus more. Image via Activision

Whether you’re a fan of six-vs-six, two-vs-two Gunfight, or just plain old Nuketown vibes, this update has a bit of something for everyone.

Hacienda: Medium-sized Core map for six-vs-six. This is a remaster of a Black Ops 4 multiplayer map.

Medium-sized Core map for six-vs-six. Racket: Small-sized Strike map for six-vs-six and two-vs-two. Three-lane map set in a vault full of treasures.

Small-sized Strike map for six-vs-six and two-vs-two. Nuketown Holiday : Small-sized Core map for six-vs-six. The Nuketown you know and love (or hate) with a fresh coating of snow and holiday decor.

: Small-sized Core map for six-vs-six.

New Perk and Wildcard

Some new options for your loadouts. Image via Activision

Refresh your loadouts with a new Perk and Wildcard to change things up.

New Perk – Shrapnel Radar “Blast damage dealt from area-of-effect Lethals, Tacticals and Field Upgrades mark the injured target on your minimap.” Unlocked as part of the “Merry Mayhem” event.

New Wildcard – High Roller “Equip a fourth Scorestreak for use in Core six-vs-six multiplayer matches. Pairs well with Assassin, Dispatcher, and Bankroll.” Unlocked in an event.



Limited-time modes and events

A hellacious holiday. Image via Activision

A couple of new modes to celebrate the holidays will be available after the update goes live.

Ran-Snack: A holiday-themed twist on Ransack, where players capture and collect cookies instead of gold. Available at Season One Reloaded launch.

A holiday-themed twist on Ransack, where players capture and collect cookies instead of gold. Available at Season One Reloaded launch. Infectious Holiday: A holiday-themed twist on the Infected mode, coming in-season.

In both of these modes, when Nuketown Holiday is the map, snow piles can be found around the map to interact with for a snowball that can be thrown for a one-hit kill on enemies.

There will also be several limited time events full of rewards, including the above weapons. The events will all have specific limited time modes for each of BO6 multiplayer, Warzone, and Zombies.

Merry Mayhem (Dec. 5 to 19)

Multiplayer LTM: Ran-Snack (Dec. 5)

Zombies LTM: Jingle Hells – Liberty Falls (in-season)

Warzone LTM: Holiday Rush (Dec. 5)

Rewards for this event include the Maelstrom shotgun and several cosmetics, which are based off of XP gain thresholds.

GobbleGum Mania (Dec. 5 to 19)

Hope your jaw muscles are strong. Image via Activision

This Zombies-exclusive event rewards players for chewing GobbleGums, and has new items like cosmetics, and additional GobbleGums to use. It’s perfect for the new Zombies map, Citadelle des Morts.

Archie’s Festival Frenzy (Dec. 19 to Jan. 3)

Multiplayer LTM: Ran-Snack, Infectious Holiday

Zombies LTM: Jingle Hells – Liberty Falls (In-Season)

Warzone LTM: Slay Ride Resurgence

The AMR Mod 4 sniper rifle is the main attraction in this event, which is based off of racking up eliminations.

This article will be updated with more information once it becomes available.

