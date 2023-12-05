How to complete Spring Cleaning in MW3 Zombies

Players in Modern Warfare 3 Zombies will be quickly looking to complete missions in preparation for a new bunch dropping—but could struggle with the Spring Cleaning mission.

Season one in MW3 will introduce a fourth act to Zombies, providing a new wonder weapon, a fresh “anolamy” to defeat, and likely a new set of missions to complete for those who have already completed the first three acts.

One of the final missions to complete before Act 3 comes to a close is the Spring Cleaning mission and, if you’ve become stuck, you can find our tips below.

How to complete the Spring Cleaning mission in MW3 Zombies

Make sure you’re fully geared up. Image via Activision

To complete the Spring Cleaning mission in MW3 Zombies, you’ll need to venture into the High Threat Zone and clear an Infested Stronghold.

The Spring Cleaning mission is part of Act Two and is a Tier 4 mission, so you’ll need to complete the three previous tiers to unlock it. While it is the second mission in Tier 4, you can select this mission to complete first, if you wish.

The exact requirements for the Spring Cleaning mission in MW3 Zombies can be found below:

Clear an Infested Stronghold in the High Threat Zone

Your reward for completing this mission is the Death Rig Sticker and 2500 XP, though the biggest reward is ticking off another mission on your way to unlocking the finale to the story in Zombies so far.

Tips to complete the Spring Cleaning mission in MW3 Zombies

The Spring Cleaning mission in MW3 Zombies requires a fair amount of preparation as you venture into the High Threat Zone. You should not tackle this mission immediately when you enter a game unless you bring items with you.

Players should be in a group to complete the Spring Cleaning mission, with each player having a three-plate armor vest, several perks, Pack-A-Punch weapons at level two, and ammo mods equipped. You should also wait until you have a full charge of your Field Upgrade and have a decent gas mask.

Jugger-Nog and Death Perception are the two most important perks for the mission, as the former will allow you to take more hits from enemies before going down, while the Death Perception perk makes it far easier to identify the cysts that need to be destroyed.

Ideally, find an Infested Stronghold near the river as this will give you somewhere to escape if you get overrun, as zombies cannot swim. However, they will throw things at you. Still, it’s a decent way to gather yourself before diving back in.

Take each floor one at a time and stick together. Keep an eye out for any loot boxes that are not angled correctly with the wall and the surroundings, as these will be Mimics and will burst out at you. If you remained together, you should be able to take them down easily.

Most Infested Strongholds will have several entrance and exit points, so you should identify where these are in case you need to re-equip armor plates or need an escape. Be sure to communicate with your teammates and you should be able to clear the Infested Stronghold together.

Once you have completed the Infested Stronghold, you will complete the Spring Cleaning mission automatically and don’t need to Exfil, so you can dive straight into another mission, if you wish.