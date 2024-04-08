Even MW3’s ‘biggest hater’ has praise for one of game’s coolest features

Just like basically any Call of Duty game, Modern Warfare 3 has its fair share of fans and haters alike. But one self-proclaimed “biggest hater” even has compliments for one of MW3’s new features.

Recommended Videos

Added alongside MW3‘s launch in November 2023, Aftermarket Parts are a new addition to the franchise. New parts are added almost every week, and they can fundamentally change how a gun looks, feels, and functions. Some parts are simple, like a new optic sight or an underbarrel attachment, but others called Conversion Kits convert guns into new variants altogether. And this “biggest hater” voiced their content with the feature in an April 8 Reddit thread.

Like an SMG in your back pocket. Image via Activision

“One thing I consistently hated about the post-MW19 CoD games was that weapons never introduced new experiences, they were just new versions of things that were already in the game but you needed to level them up again,” they said. “The Aftermarket Parts are neat because they actually shake up weapon variety and give you new doodads to play around with. Instead of getting yet another low-recoil SMG with a large mag size that’s obviously made for BR, I get that AND a cool chainsaw. Most of the early ones sucked, but we’ve had some super neat additions lately like the HAMR-esque fire mode for the MG36 and the underbarrel flamethrower.”

Indeed, Aftermarket Parts have been a welcome addition. Sometimes, they take a gun that’s barely used and transform them into something that is truly fun. Others haven’t been as great, but they can’t all be game-changers.

One game-changer, though is the JAK Ferocity Carbine Kit for the Renetti pistol, and it’s currently wreaking havoc in Warzone so much so that players are calling for a nerf. It’s a perfect example of how Activision and Sledgehammer Games are bringing players back each week to finish challenges and unlock the new parts to help with player retention rates, which is an important metric for live-service performance in 2024.

For several weeks throughout each season, MW3 and Warzone players can return each Wednesday to find a new part to unlock. And in a rare occurrence, basically all players agree they have made great additions to the CoD series to help with longevity.

I’m also a big fan of the Aftermarket Parts. Even if it ends up not being a powerful or meta option, each part is worth using to revisit older guns and try to change things up in multiplayer games, and that can only be viewed as a positive.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more