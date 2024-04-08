Warzone players beg for nerf to OP weapon turning BR into ‘hot mess’

Call of Duty: Warzone’s never-ending cycle of broken and overpowered weapons taking over the meta has a new chapter, with many players calling for a nerf as soon as possible.

The latest meta offender, according to many, is the JAK Ferocity Carbine Kit for the Renetti, which turns the burst pistol into a full-auto SMG with a massive magazine. It has a lightning-quick time-to-kill along with a 50 Round Drum magazine, making it a must-pick for many.

It’s dominant. Screenshot by Dot Esports

A March 7 Reddit thread discussing the conversion kit had many players coming together to call for a change to the gun as its popularity rises, and “almost everyone is running this damn thing,” according to the original poster.

“It’s just getting worse and worse the more people find out about it,” they said. “It takes absolutely no skill because you just hit the body with three shots and you’re downed. It’s so incredibly busted that it even can be used medium-long range. Battle royale shouldn’t be about one-shotting with complete broken-ass weapons, it should be more about orienting positioning, using equipment and outsmarting your enemies.”

Last week’s season three update in Warzone nerfed several top SMGs, leading many players to experiment with different guns and quickly finding out that the JAK Ferocity Carbine Kit is currently in a seemingly overtuned state.

As is the case with most games, word of a gun’s viability spreads, streamers use them and post about them, YouTube videos are made, and before you know it the weapon is everywhere. This seems to be what happened with the Renetti kit, so if outcry gets loud enough, it could receive a nerf in due time.

CoD‘s next big update will be the Season Three Reloaded patch at the end of April, but weapon balancing changes could come at any time in a smaller weekly update between now and then.

