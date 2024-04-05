The best JAK Ferocity Carbine Renneti loadout and class setup in Warzone

It’s not every day you see a pistol outperform top-tier SMGs and shotguns, but the JAK Ferocity conversion kit makes the Renetti a forced to be reckoned with in Warzone.

The JAK Ferocity conversion kit transforms the Renetti pistol into an SMG capable of using optics, stocks, and underbarrel attachments. This extra layer of customization has elevated the pistol from an otherwise forgettable sidearm to a must-use weapon in Warzone.

Here’s what we think is the best JAK Ferocity Renetti loadout in Warzone.

Best Renetti Conversion Kit loadout in Warzone

The JAK Ferocity Renetti outclasses every other short-range meta weapon. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Barrel: ZEHM 35 Compensated Barrel

ZEHM 35 Compensated Barrel Optic: Slate Reflector

Slate Reflector Rear Grip: Bruen Onslaught Assault Grip

Bruen Onslaught Assault Grip Magazine: 50 Round Drum

50 Round Drum Conversion Kit: JAK Ferocity Carbine Kit

Warzone community members expected the HRM-9 to overtake Warzone’s short range meta after nerfs to the AMR9 and RAM-9 in the season three update, but a new surprise contender emerged. The JAK Ferocity Carbine Renetti leads all SMGs with a 490-millisecond time-to-kill speed. On average, it should only take around 8.5 bullets to down an enemy. In comparison, the HRM-9 has a time-to-kill speed of 612 milliseconds and can only down opponents in around 10.5 bullets. The Renetti conversion kit also has a leg up on the HRM-9 because players will be able to use the conversion kit in water combat.

Players will have to get used to the conversion kit’s aggressive recoil, but luckily, our loadout helps mitigate that issue. Additionally, with this set of attachments, the gun will only kick straight up, so if players pull down, it shouldn’t be too difficult to land shots. We also recommend using an optic and the largest magazine possible to deal with multiple enemies at once, and to see them easily.

Best Renetti Conversion Kit perks and equipment in Warzone

Perk Package Perk One: Double Time Perk Two: Sleight of Hand Perk Three: Tempered Perk Four: High Alert

Secondary weapon: MORS or SOA Subverter

MORS or SOA Subverter Lethal: Breacher Drone

Breacher Drone Tactical: Smoke Grenade

There isn’t too much variation in our perk selection from loadout to loadout, but it’s clear to see why. Double Time is an absolute must on Urzikstan and for Resurgence matches, as players will need to evade gunfights or rotate quicker to withstand fast time-to-kill speeds. The extra sprint duration and quicker refresh times could be the difference between life and death.

Sleight of Hand speeds up reload times, which is essential for returning to a gunfight faster. Tempered is our early pick for the best perk in Warzone, as it makes full armor possible with two plates instead of three. Finally, High Alert gives players an extra second to respond before getting shredded by rapid TTK weapons. Breacher Drones make it easy to flush out enemies hiding behind an object, while Smoke Grenades will be your savior when running across an open space. Lastly, We recommend pairing this loadout with a long-range meta weapon.

