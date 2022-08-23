Call of Duty’s new-look ‘DMZ’ mode will be available in Warzone 2 at launch

The long-awaited release of Call of Duty battle royale Warzone 2 is allegedly on the horizon—it was leaked earlier this month—and the smash-hit 100-player title is bringing new modes to the table when it finally hits digital shelves.

Chief among them is Warzone 2’s new “DMZ” extraction mode.

And, accordingly to new leaks, we won’t have to wait long to get our hands on the Escape From Tarkov-style Call of Duty playlist either: It is set to arrive with the release of the full game following the Oct. 28 global launch of Infinity Ward’s Modern Warfare 2.

Originally, the only information we had about Warzone’s new game modes were the leaks provided by professional Warzone players and Redditor ‘Metaphor.’

Image via Infinity Ward

Now the rating overlords, the ERSB, have (maybe accidentally) blessed CoD fans with new details about the upcoming battle royale.

The sequel to the widely popular Warzone was rated by the Entertainment Rating Software Board (ERSB) this week, and thanks to this rating, fans got some juicy spoilers on what the upcoming sequel is set to include.

Warzone 2 will feature players engaging “in a variety of multiplayer combat events (e.g., battle royale, plunder-style skirmishes/DMZ).” The first-person shooter will be released on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series, and PC.

The developers have kept their lips sealed about the vast majority of Warzone 2’s details, meaning fans will have to wait eagerly for updates to come flooding in.

Image via Infinity Ward

At least fans can at least relax, knowing Modern Warfare 2’s release is creeping up fast. Unlike Warzone 2, Modern Warfare 2’s details have been widely shared across the internet (and on Dot Esports, of course) and as a remaster of a previous title, there’s nothing to hide ahead of its October arrival.

Warzone 2 is expected to arrive in mid to late November this year.