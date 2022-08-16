Call of Duty: Warzone 2 release date apparently leaked

The sequel to Call of Duty: Warzone, Activision’s uber-popular battle royale game, is apparently right around the corner.

In a supposed leak of Activision Blizzard games World of Warcraft, Overwatch, and CoD, the release date for Warzone 2 is set for Nov. 16. The screengrab that was leaked lists Warzone 2‘s global launch for 10am PT on Wednesday, Nov. 16, a few weeks after the global launch of Modern Warfare II, which is listed as ‘COD Cortez’ in the screengrab.

Image via ClassicWoW on Reddit

The release date of MW2 has been released, but very little has been shared by Activision regarding the next installment of Warzone.

This is a breaking news story with more details to follow. Updates will be added as soon as possible.