Call of Duty’s latest, weirdest skin is a freaky frog covered in mushrooms

Call of Duty’s collection of utterly ridiculous skins has now expanded with a frog covered in fungus.

The skin that will help you “thrive in the dark and the damp” comes as part of the Tracer Pack: Froggie Forest Mastercraft bundle in Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone. And it’s gross and terrifying and funny all at the same time.

Ribbit. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The 2,400 CoD Points bundle comes with the “Fun Guy” skin for Riptide, sporting what looks like a normal wetsuit on their lower half and a frog head covered in mold and growing fungus on their top half. And it’s as odd as it sounds.

What’s worse (or better, depending on how much you love fungus), is that the skin is reactive, meaning the mushrooms grow bigger and more plentiful the longer you stay alive in a match. You can preview it by staring at the skin for a few seconds in the store. Horrific.

The bundle also includes the “Bog Witch” SVA 545 blueprint and “Fungal Recall” WSP Swarm blueprint, which both come with “Psilocybin Psychosis” tracer rounds and the “Spore Snap Dismemberment’ death effect.

Rounding out the bundle is the “Mushroom Dance” large decal, featuring a trippy frog dancing in a ballerina skirt and other mushrooms for you to put on your gun, “Frog-Eyed Mushes” calling card, “Big Thoughts” weapon sticker, and “Froggie Forest” loading screen featuring the fungal frog in all his damp glory.

And to all of the MILSIM fans who will complain about yet another overly silly skin being in CoD, listen up. The combat divers in the Navy SEALs are known as the Frogmen, and this is an actual frogman, so you really can’t get too upset about it, right?

The frog can currently be found in the CoD store along with a bubble tea boba skin, Gundam characters, Cheech and Chong, NBA star Devin Booker, and several superheroes from The Boys.

