How to get the Devin Booker operator skin in MW3 and Warzone

Devin Booker is one of the best basketball players in the world. And now, the NBA superstar is getting his very own operator skin for Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone.

The 27-year-old will be stepping onto the battlefield dressed in a full black and white suit, looking his best as he knocks out every enemy he faces as easily as he knocks down turnaround jumpers. He’s also joining fellow Phoenix Suns teammate Kevin Durant as the next NBA star to get their own operator skin, which means players can become a dynamic duo like the Slim Reaper and Book.

If you’re trying to load up as one of the NBA’s best scorers, here’s how to get the Devin Booker operator skin in Call of Duty.

How to get Devin Booker skin in MW3 and Warzone

Nothing but net, nothing but headshots. Image via Activision

If you’re looking to play as Devin Booker in MW3 and Warzone, you’ll need to pick up his D Book Was Here operator bundle in the store. The bundle includes a plethora of different goodies to show off your skills and your fandom for the Suns guard, including two weapon blueprints, a new Finishing Move set, a decal, a charm, a sticker, and a loading screen.

Here are all of the items you’ll get in the D Book Was Here bundle, which is expected to cost about 2,400 CoD Points:

Devin Booker operator skin

“Sunrise” MTZ-762 Battle Rifle blueprint

“Sunset” WSP-9 SMG blueprint

“Sick ‘Em Haven” finishing move

“Booker Card” decal

“Lucky Ace” weapon sticker

“Man’s Best Friend” charm

“Be Legendary” loading screen

When is the Devin Booker operator skin releasing?

The D Book Was Here operator bundle will be released for all players on Wednesday, May 1 at 11am CT on all platforms. Players will need to update their games and check the in-game store for the new bundle, which should be featured as one of the newest bundles in the game.

