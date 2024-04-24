When is the Devin Booker operator releasing in Call of Duty?

There are plenty of ways to roll up to a fight in Call of Duty, but there aren’t many who know how to handle intense situations like Devin Booker.

CoD players will soon be able to run into a firefight with one of the coolest NBA superstars in the league, dressed to the nines and ready to shoot the lights out. Devin Booker’s operator skin isn’t wearing any of his Phoenix Suns gear but is instead rocking a full black and white suit and a beanie as he jumps into the battlefield. He’s one of the best NBA players in the world, and according to avid gamer Kevin Durant, he’s also the best Call of Duty player in the NBA as well.

It only makes sense that the 27-year-old gets his own likeness in a game that he’s shredding through while crossing up opponents on the court. But if you’re looking to drop some major numbers while looking dapper with Devin Booker’s operator skin, you only need to wait a bit longer for its release date.

Devin Booker’s Call of Duty operator skin release date

An agent on and off the court 💥@DevinBook suits up for Call of Duty on May 1 😤 pic.twitter.com/Qp96Y7cVR4 — Call of Duty (@CallofDuty) April 23, 2024

According to the latest trailer from Call of Duty, Devin Booker’s operator will become available in MW3 and Warzone on Wednesday, May 1. He’ll be the second NBA star to get an operator skin after Kevin Durant, whose operator dropped almost a year ago on May 18, 2023.

Players should expect a new operator skin, new custom weapon blueprints, a new finishing move, an emblem, a sticker, a new weapon charm, and a loading screen as part of his new bundle. Durant, for example, completes his finisher by knocking down the enemy before pulling off a signature fadeaway with a grenade onto his helpless foe.

