‘Lock in’: NBA star Kevin Durant wants fellow grown adults to game more, starting with CoD

Whether you’re a kid looking for some fun or an adult looking for a place to destress, video games have been a perfect way to sit back and lock in with your friends—no matter who you might be.

Recommended Videos

For example, NBA superstar Kevin Durant might be worrying about the Phoenix Suns’ upcoming playoff matchup against the Minnesota Timberwolves, but he has recently called on his fans to keep gaming, no matter how old you might be.

The 35-year-old veteran jumped onto the AUX Money podcast to discuss his gaming habits, and how “addictive” some games like Call of Duty can be, especially when you’ve found yourself a fun and dedicated group of friends online and in real life that want to jump in and get competitive on the battlefield.

Durant is a known Call of Duty enjoyer who even has his own skin in the game, featuring his likeness dressed in a sleek black and yellow outfit. He even has a Deadly from Downtown finisher that has him pull off a quick fadeaway on his enemy, dropping a grenade in their lap as he picks up another kill.

He told the listeners that they should find themselves a gaming crew that they can relate and connect to, even if they haven’t met in real life. These online friends might be complete strangers, but the experiences they’ve had on a daily basis on CoD have brought them closer as friends in a way that couldn’t be made anywhere else.

“[There are] dudes that I’ve never even seen before, but we talk and vibe on just the game, and it feels like they’re my friends now,” Durant said. “It’s a real community, man. We all used to game when we were kids, but dudes feel like they’re just too grown up to play the game. Nah, bro, lock in.”

Many people today are aware of the massive growth the video gaming community has seen, along with how many meaningful relationships have been built online. Real friendships have been built in the trenches of Call of Duty, whether you’re perpetually dying alongside your comrades or collecting countless dubs for your squad.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more