Call of Duty League bans tactical rifles, adds Raid to map pool for 2021 season

The Call of Duty League made a few changes to its competitive ruleset today. All tactical rifles are now officially banned and Raid has joined the map pool for all three game modes in the 2021 season.

The tactical rifles in Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War have been a point of contention since the game was released in November. They were considered overpowered by most players and have received multiple adjustments to help balance their performance. The pros created gentlemen’s agreements to not use tactical rifles in scrimmages or matches, which indicates they still provide an unfair advantage.

The Call of Duty League has decided to ban the weapons altogether to prevent any issues with them in competitive play. This should prevent problems surrounding the tactical rifles from interfering with the upcoming CDL season and most pros likely support this decision.

The CDL also introduced Raid, a popular map that initially appeared in Black Ops II, into the map rotation in all three pro game modes. Raid will replace Cartel in the Hardpoint rotation and Crossroads in the Search and Destroy map pool. Raid will also take the spot of Moscow in the Control map pool.

Many players believe these maps weren't suited for competitive play and that Raid is a better option. The majority of fans have responded positively to these changes, but some were surprised to see the removal of Moscow and Crossroads.

The CDL has not yet announced when the 2021 season will begin.