Despite the Call of Duty League already providing an official ruleset for the 2021 competitive season, professional players still form an additional set of items they agree not to use known as Gentlemen’s Agreements (GAs).

Every year, Call of Duty is catered to help casual players have fun, which is completely understandable. But when you have a league that Activision reportedly charged $25 million per franchise spot for, the pros deserve better support from both the league and the game’s developers.

Call of Duty titles are always plagued with a large number of uncompetitive items, such as shotguns, light machine guns, UAVs, and C4s—most of which are instantly banned by the league.

If certain features or weapons aren’t banned in the official ruleset, however, the pros are quick to identify the leftover items that they deem uncompetitive and vote on whether they should be avoided in pro play and added to the list of GAs.

In past titles, the lists were fairly straightforward. But because of the new attachment and Field Upgrade systems introduced since the launch of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare and a new scorestreak system, the Cold War list is complex, to say the least.

Here are the current GAs in Black Ops Cold War, as well as additional lists for North American and European amateurs, both of which have their own voting system that’s separate from the pros.

Gentlemen’s Agreements v2.0.0

Weapons

Tactical Rifles AUG M16 DMR 14 Type 63

Pistols 1911 Magnum

Snipers No Sniper Rifles in Hardpoint and Control. One Sniper Rifle allowed in Search and Destroy.



Attachments

Optic Thermal sights

Barrel Task Force

Body All body attachments restricted.

Muzzle KGB Eliminator Socom Eliminator



Perks and Wildcards

Wildcard Perk Greed is restricted. Gunfighter is allowed. Law Breaker is allowed, without overkill.

Perk Gearhead



Items

Lethal Molotov

Tactical No Smoke Grenades in Hardpoint and Control. Teams limited to two Smoke Grenades in Search and Destroy.

Field Upgrade Jammer Teams limited to three Trophy Systems in all game modes.



Scorestreaks

Teams are trialing Artillery at 1,600 score and Cruise Missile at 2,000 score.

Other

Map: Cartel (Hardpoint)

Auto Sprint must be disabled.

North American amateurs only

Teams limited to one Smoke Grenade in Search and Destroy.

All barrels that increase damage are restricted. This doesn’t include barrels that increase Effective Damage Range.

European amateurs only