Best weapons for the Terminus boss fight in Black Ops 6

The Black Ops 6 Terminus boss fight is one of the toughest challenges you face in the game mode, and without the right weapons, defeat is likely. We’re here to help you pick the best weapons for the fight.

Black Ops 6 has over 50 weapons to choose from, with more being added in each season, so finding the right loadout can be tricky—particularly as the best loadouts for Multiplayer and Warzone are entirely different from the best Zombies setup.

Rather than rolling the dice to find what works, we’ll save you the effort with a breakdown of the best weapons to equip for the battle.

Best weapons for BO6 Terminus boss fight

We’ve highlighted our best picks to help you complete the BO6 Terminus boss fight below, along with details on anything else you need besides the gun. Some of these weapons are only effective with specific attachments, while others require you to have specific Perks.

Beamsmasher and Ray Gun

Unsurprisingly, the Wonder Weapons available in Terminus are among the best for taking down the boss. However, they can be difficult to get your hands on as you need to rely on luck from the box—especially if you want to equip your entire team with them.

One player in every match can earn the Beamsmasher by completing the steps to build it, but anyone else wanting the weapon will need to rely on RNG with the Mystery Box. The same is true for the Ray Gun, although you may receive this from SAM Trials.

For the best way to equip your entire team with Wonder Weapons, equip the Wonderbar! Gobblegum before entering the match. This is one of the best Gobblegums in BO6 as consuming it guarantees the next weapon from the Mystery Box will be a Wonder Weapon.

ASG-89

The ASG-89 shotgun is extremely powerful in BO6 and has the benefit of a large clip to allow continuous fire at the boss. This weapon is particularly a good choice for anyone who hasn’t unlocked attachments with other guns that require them, as a base ASG-89 with no attachments is good enough.

Ammo Mods like Napalm Burst or Dead Wire are recommended but only cost 500 Scrap. It’s also worth having the Deadshot Daiquiri Perk to instantly target weak spots and you should ensure the gun is Pack-a-Punched to the maximum level.

For additional effectiveness, use the Free Fire Gobblegum, which allows you to shoot continuously without reloading or consuming ammunition.

GS45 Akimbo

The GS45 Akimbo is an extremely effective weapon in BO6, working similarly to the fan-favorite Mustang & Sally from previous games. However, the Akimbo option for the GS45 will not unlock until you reach level 31 with the weapon.

Without Akimbo, I wouldn’t recommend this gun for the Terminus boss fight, but if you have the option to run them as a pair, it’s worth considering. Pack-a-Punching this weapon results in firing explosive grenades—so make sure you have the PHD Flopper Perk to ensure you don’t take damage from your own shots.

Again, the Free Fire Gobblegum is a bonus as it can result in shredding through the boss without much difficultly.

Cigma-28

Launchers in BO6 Zombies aren’t always the best weapons to take to a fight, but the Cigma-28 is worth securing for the Terminus boss fight—as long as you have another weapon. Using the Cigma-28 isn’t ideal on its own, but as a secondary, it’s a powerful tool in your arsenal.

Similarly to the GS45 Akimbo, PHD Flopper is a must-have Perk when using the Cigma-28 to prevent you from taking damage from your own shots. Against the Terminus boss specifically, make sure you have the Free Fire Gobblegum as this can easily defeat the boss.

LR 7.62

Sticking with the trend of explosive weapons, the LR 7.62 sniper in BO6 is a solid weapon once Pack-a-Punched, turning its ammunition into small explosives, and this is a good choice for the Terminus boss fight—although I’d recommend using it as a secondary weapon and having something with a larger clip as a primary.

As you’d expect, PHD Flopper is a must-have Perk when running a Pack-a-Punched LR 7.62 to prevent you from taking damage from your shots and the Free Fire Gobblegum is once again useful when trying to take down the Terminus boss.

Don’t forget about Ammo Mods, either, with Napalm Burst and Dead Wire being the best choices.

