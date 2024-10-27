How to unlock Mustang & Sally in Black Ops 6 Zombies

Any Call of Duty Zombies fan, especially those from the Black Ops era of games, will want to unlock the fabled Mustang & Sally weapons to hunt down zombies with the fun that comes from it

While not initially available, the pistols can be unlocked far into the game after unlocking certain weapons and parts. It might take a while, but it’s definitely worth it, especially if you have never used the Mustang & Sally before, so you can experience using the pistols for the first time.

There is a lot you need to do though in-game, so let’s run you through the steps quickly so you know where to go and what to do.

Black Ops 6 Zombies: How to get Mustang & Sally

First of two parts. Screenshot by Dot Esports

There are a few steps you need to take in Black Ops 6 Zombies to unlock Mustang & Sally, and you’ll need to do some leveling up before trying to get the gun.

First, you need to have unlocked the GS45 Pistol at level 28. Make sure to equip the Pistol to a loadout as soon as you can and while playing Zombies, upgrade it at the Pack-a-Punch on either Terminus or Liberty Falls locations. It doesn’t matter which one. Both maps have their own unique way to unlock Pack-a-Punch, but its useful for unlocking powerful weapons and equipment even outside of Mustang & Sally, so its definitely worth getting both done as quickly as possible.

After Pack-a-Pumching the GS45, you should get the Sally, which is a great pistol in its own right. But without the Mustang to compliment it, it doesn’t quite feel as satisfying.

Pair of beauties. Screenshot by Dot Esports

After upgrading the GS45, you need to wait until you reach level 31 with the GS45 to unlock the Akimbo GS45 stock. Equip it to your loadouts through the gunsmith as soon as you get it. You should then be able to dual-wield GS45s. It’s a bit of a grind to level up the pistols, so be prepared to replay for a few hours to get your eventual prize.

With the new Akimbo GS45 equipped, load into any Zombies map and activate Pack-a-Punch again. After spending 5,000 to upgrade the weapon, you’ll get the Mustang and Sally unlocked to use how you please. There is nothing quite as satisfying as finding them to mow down hoards of zombies dual-wield style.

There are a lot of ways to loadout the weapons once you get them, too, so feel free to mix and match to find a good playstyle before you go on your tearing spree.

