How to get and use the Beamsmasher Wonder Weapon in Black Ops 6 Zombies

The Beamsmasher Wonder Weapon is a unique arsenal you can unlock while playing Call of Duty Black Ops 6 Zombies on Terminus. The way you go about doing so is a time-consuming task, but it’s well worth it if for a Wonder Weapon.

You’ll want to become familiar with Terminus if you’d like to unlock this weapon. It helps to know where you need to go to find all the pieces to construct it, though, since you have ways to wiggle your way from any zombie hordes attempting to hunt you down while you do this task. If you have enough players on your team, you might be able to split the tasks up, but it can be completed if you’re playing solo. Here’s what you need to know about how to get and use the Beamsmasher Wonder Weapon in BO6 Zombies.

How to start building the Beamsmasher Wonder Weapon in Black Ops 6 Zombies

The Pack-a-Punch is on the bottom floor of Terminus. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Before you do anything else, make sure you activate the Pack-a-Punch that you can find on Terminus. This is apart of the main quest of this map, and there are quest markers indicating where you can find these three AMP stations. After you activate and protect these locations from purple-eyed Zombies, the Pack-a-Punch becomes available in BO6, and you can begin the more tedious steps to unlock the Beamsmasher.

The next step is to find a specific computer on the bottom level of this area. You want to find them after you’ve turn on the power to the facility, which means you do need to do a bit of backtracking.

All laptop locations for Beamsmasher in BO6

You need to track down three laptops. Screenshot by Dot Esports

There are three laptops you need to track down for this step. They should have the same appearance of looking like a standard laptop, but they’re off. After you approach and activate them, the laptops have a mostly white screen with a darker dot in the middle. These are the three locations you need to visit to find the laptops. One is on the bottom level of the map, close to the ramp leading up to the higher area, and the other two are outside, on the top level of Terminus.

All three laptop locations. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Now that all the computers have been activated, return to the bottom floor of the Bio Lap in Terminus. There should be an Arsenal vendor down there where you can purchase Deadwire ammunition for your weapon. Add it to any weapon you’re using, as you’ll need it for the next section to activate various electrical boxes scattered throughout the level.

All electrical box locations for Beamsmasher in BO6

Activating all electrical boxes. Screenshot by Dot Esports

While holding the weapon with the Deadwire ammunition, make your way to the elevator with the Pack-a-Punch on it, and activate the lift. It costs 500 Essence to turn on the elevator. The lift doors go up, and then you must keep your eye out for electrical boxes hidden along the path while you proceed up the lift. There are five that you need to shoot and connect together. These boxes should have a good amount of electrical sparking coming out of them, indicating they’re activated.

The first is next to the lift terminal, inside a room with a broken window. Another is to the right of where you’re standing when you shoot the first electrical box. From there, you can go behind the Pack-a-Punch to find the third. The fourth is in the room where you defended the second AMP station. Finally, the fifth electrical box is outside the fourth one, next to a set of green doors. This gives you access to a specific room you’ve been trying to find, and you can now enter a room where a dead zombie is stuck underneath a cabinet case. Eliminate the zombie; it’ll drop a special item called the EMF FOB you need to pick up.

Screenshot by Dot Esports

This is an important item for the following steps to unlock the Beamsmasher in BO6. For this next step, make your way to the Sea Tower for another item.

How to find numbers for Beamsmasher in BO6

TGake the EMF FOB to the Briefcase in the Sea Tower. Screenshot by Dot Esports

For the next item, make your way to the Sea Tower. You can find a desk to the right of the pathway that takes you down to the second level. The desk should have a briefcase with a hand clutching it, but the hand is cut off from anything else. You can now interact with the briefcase and open it as you have the EMF FOB. Inside the briefcase is a Multiphasic Resonator. You need to bring this back to the room you opened and acquired the EMF FOB, and give it to the computer closet to the door.

Bring the contents of the briefcase to the computer. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The computer will have three distinct waves, similar to the waves you had to narrow out and align if you played the BO6 campaign. However, the machine wants you to feed it three specific numbers rather than align them. Unfortunately, tracking those numbers down can be tricky. However, a good way to bypass this is to return to Peck at the beginning of the level, who has a computer to his right that you can interact with. If you have 5,000 Essence, the computer next to Peck can give you those three numbers, and you won’t have to bounce around the map.

Speak with Peck to the get the numbers. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Return to the computer to input the numbers Peck gave you. The machine indicates it’s targeting but won’t be able to provide you with those direct coordinates yet. You need to survive your current round and make it to the next one to proceed forward. When it finishes, an image shows you where to go next, and it should be one of the nearby islands. You need to take a boat to that island for the next step. We do recommend making sure that the weapons you’re using have at least the first level of Pack-a-Punch to make this next part easier.

How to complete AMP Mutation for Beamsmasher in BO6

How to find the pulsing energy for the Beamsmasher. Screenshot by Dot Esports

When you arrive at the island indicated on the machine, there should be a distinctly glowing orb on the edge of the island. Approach the orb, and multiple zombies should begin to swarm your position. However, every so often, one of these zombies should have a similar glow that matches the blue orb as a beam of light shoots out of the orb to hit the zombie. Attempt to get the glowing zombie close to the orb and defeat them, where they should explode.

There’s a chance you won’t destroy the zombie close to the glowing orb. If you don’t, approach where they died, and they should have a ball of energy on the ground. Pick it up and bring it over to the glowing orb to add it to the orb. You’ll need to repeat this process until the glowing orb disappears, and moves to a different island. It drops an item down on the ground that you can pick up. You now need to repeat this process at different islands, following where the glowing orb went on one of the different islands.

Rinse and repeat to complete the process. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You have to this with a green and then a purple orb. The process is the same for all locations. After you complete the purple one, it drops an item called the AMP Munition. Grab it, and return to the lab where you unlocked that room, and bring it to the workbench in the back. You should find the Beamsmasher there, and you can now construct it, creating the Beamsmasher for the rest of your BO6 zombies match.

There’s also a chance you can obtain the Beamsmasher from the Mystery Loot box, but there’s a good chance you won’t get it. To ensure you always get it every match, follow these steps to repeat the process anytime you play.

