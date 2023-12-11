Best Renetti loadout in Warzone season one

MW3 found a way to devalue pistols in Warzone. But the Renetti isn’t your run-of-the-mill secondary weapon.

It was foolish not to have at least one pistol loadout ready in Warzone 2 if a final circle ended in a body of water because the only weapon you can fire underwater is a pistol. Plenty of players also relied on sidearms for Vondel as a large portion of the Resurgence map is engulfed by water.

Raven Software acknowledged that players were at a disadvantage if they didn’t have a pistol equipped while swimming, so MW3 made a major quality-of-life change. Players will automatically have a dedicated pistol while swimming underwater.

Additionally, Overkill was changed to be a default perk, meaning players can equip two primary weapons without wasting a perk slot. Despite there being little incentive to use pistols anymore in Warzone, the Renetti stands out as an outlier.

Here’s the best Renetti loadout for Warzone season one.

Best Renetti loadout in Warzone

This burst pistol brings back memories for longtime CoD fans. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Akimbo pistols briefly dominated WZ2′s meta at the start of the game. Shotguns and SMGs stood no chance against the dual pistols in close-range engagements. But that run lasted only a short time as the devs nerfed akimbo pistols in last year’s Season One Reloaded to do less damage against armored opponents.

The nerf knocked akimbo pistols out of relevance, and they never really bounced back. MW3 rebalances the scales, though, and a sidearm appears to have returned to its former glory.

Best Renetti attachments in Warzone

Barrel: MLX Short Competiton Barrel

MLX Short Competiton Barrel Laser: XTEN Sidearm-L400

XTEN Sidearm-L400 Rear Grip: Akimbo Renetti

Akimbo Renetti Magazine: 50 Round Drum

50 Round Drum Trigger Action: Bruen Express

Our Renetti setup is explicitly tailored for an akimbo pistol loadout. The MLX Short Competition Barrel and XTEN Sidearm-L400 improve hip-fire spread accuracy and recoil, and the barrel also provides movement benefits. Meanwhile, the Bruen Express trigger action increases the fire rate, which is perfect for the Renetti’s burst fire mode.

Finally, it’s required to use an attachment slot to dual-wield Renettis, and we recommend using a 50 Round Drum to deal with multiple enemies at once. Don’t expect to find too much success with this loadout in any engagement beyond 10 meters away, however. The Renetti dishes out massive damage, but poor range and recoil make this weapon only viable in close gunfights.

Akimbo pistols are ideal for clearing out a building or taking out an enemy who is rushing.

Best Renetti perks and equipment in MW3 Warzone

Perk Package Perk 1: Double Time Perk 2: Sleight of Hand Perk 3: Tempered Perk 4: High Alert

Secondary weapon: DM56 or BAS-B

DM56 or BAS-B Lethal: Frag Grenade

Frag Grenade Tactical: Smoke Grenade

Double Time and Sleight of Hand combine for a great one-two punch in the first two perk slots. Double Time increases Tac Sprint duration and reduces its refresh rate, while Sleight of Hand makes reloading faster.

Next, Tempered makes achieving full armor possible with two plates instead of three. It’s always a nightmare trying to find armor plates at the end of a match unless you take down an enemy, so this perk makes it easier to save armor for when you really need it.

Nothing is more annoying than getting taken down by an enemy and not knowing where you got shot from. High Alert solves that problem by pinging an operator’s screen when an enemy looks at you.

Despite still being in the early days after MW3’s launch, Warzone already has a few long-range meta favorites. We recommend pairing this pistol with the BAS-B or DM56 to deal with enemies in medium or long-range gunfights.

Finally, smoke grenades always come in handy when trying to flee for your life or rotate, and frag grenades are perfect for clearing out a building or flushing an enemy out from behind an object.